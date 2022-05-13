News
Rediff.com  » News » Terrorists kill policeman in J-K's Pulwama

Terrorists kill policeman in J-K's Pulwama

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 13, 2022 11:53 IST
A policeman was shot dead by terrorists at his residence in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thokar was shot at in Gudoora in the district on Friday morning, a police spokesman said.

The injured cop was rushed to the Army's 92 base hospital in Srinagar but succumbed to injuries.

 

This is the second attack by terrorists within 24 hours.

A Kashmiri Pandit government employee was shot dead by terrorists inside his office at Chadoora in Budgam district on Thursday.

