Terrorists kill policeman in J-K's Pulwama

A policeman was shot dead by terrorists at his residence in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com Image only for representation.

Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thokar was shot at in Gudoora in the district on Friday morning, a police spokesman said.

The injured cop was rushed to the Army's 92 base hospital in Srinagar but succumbed to injuries.

This is the second attack by terrorists within 24 hours.

A Kashmiri Pandit government employee was shot dead by terrorists inside his office at Chadoora in Budgam district on Thursday.