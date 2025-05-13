HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Terrorists holed up in J-K's Shopian, encounter underway

Terrorists holed up in J-K's Shopian, encounter underway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 13, 2025 11:38 IST

x

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Reuters

Based on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in Shukroo Keller area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces who retaliated.

 

The exchange of fire is going on, the officials said, adding, so far there are no reports of any casualties on either side.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Army soldier killed in ongoing encounter in Udhampur
Army soldier killed in ongoing encounter in Udhampur
Encounter in Kulgam, day after 26 killed in Pahalgam attack
Encounter in Kulgam, day after 26 killed in Pahalgam attack
Infiltration bid foiled hours after Pahalgam attack
Infiltration bid foiled hours after Pahalgam attack
Terrorists elude security forces after 12 days of Kathua ops
Terrorists elude security forces after 12 days of Kathua ops
Women among 6 held for aiding Kathua terrorists
Women among 6 held for aiding Kathua terrorists

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

Refreshing Thirst Quenchers From Kerala

webstory image 3

Do You Know Who These Indian Airports Are Named After?

VIDEOS

India opens gates of Salal dams, causing waters of Chenab to swell3:36

India opens gates of Salal dams, causing waters of Chenab...

Tears of joy as Hamas releases Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander2:26

Tears of joy as Hamas releases Israeli-American hostage...

Watch full video: PM addresses nation for the 1st time since Op Sindoor21:49

Watch full video: PM addresses nation for the 1st time...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD