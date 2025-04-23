HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Encounter in Kulgam, day after 26 killed in Pahalgam terror attack

Encounter in Kulgam, day after 26 killed in Pahalgam terror attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 23, 2025 23:20 IST

x

A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

IMAGE: Army soldier looks out from an armoured vehicle on a highway leading to South Kashmir's Pahalgam, following the terror attack, in Marhama village, in Kashmir, April 23, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tangmarg area of Kulgam district following information about the presence of ultras there. An encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire on the security personnel, they said.

No casualties have been reported in the exchange of fire so far, the officials said adding further details were awaited.

 

Earlier on Wednesday, two terrorists were killed as an infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The security forces are on high alert after Tuesday's terror attack in Pahalgam left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Infiltration bid foiled hours after Pahalgam attack
Infiltration bid foiled hours after Pahalgam attack
'Kashmir had turned peaceful, so this attack took place'
'Kashmir had turned peaceful, so this attack took place'
Gazwa E Hind can only be countered with Gazwa E Pakistan
Gazwa E Hind can only be countered with Gazwa E Pakistan
Recited 'Kalma': How Pahalgam survivor escaped terrorists
Recited 'Kalma': How Pahalgam survivor escaped terrorists
5-7 terrorists involved in Pahalgam massacre, trained in Pak
5-7 terrorists involved in Pahalgam massacre, trained in Pak

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Recipes With Peanuts, Full Of Crisp And Crunch

webstory image 2

Vivo T4 Launched In India With Massive Battery

webstory image 3

Art Of Washing: How Often Do Your Clothes Need A Wash

VIDEOS

Pahalgam attack: 'SPG opens door, Modi declines' clip goes viral1:29

Pahalgam attack: 'SPG opens door, Modi declines' clip...

JD Vance, family land in Agra for Taj Mahal tour4:09

JD Vance, family land in Agra for Taj Mahal tour

'Strong response to Pahalgam terror attack soon': Rajnath's chilling warning3:05

'Strong response to Pahalgam terror attack soon':...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD