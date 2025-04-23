HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Infiltration bid foiled hours after Pahalgam attack, 2 terrorists killed

Infiltration bid foiled hours after Pahalgam attack, 2 terrorists killed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh
April 23, 2025 10:17 IST

Two terrorists were killed on Wednesday as an infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said.

IMAGE: Security forces at Baisaran meadow, where the terrorist attack took place in Pahalgam. Photograph: ANI on X

The Army said the infiltration bid was foiled in Uri Nala of the north Kashmir district.

"On 23 Apr 2025, approximately 2-3 UI terrorists tried to infiltrate through general area Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla (in north Kashmir)," the Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

 

The troops on the LoC challenged and intercepted the infiltrators, resulting in a "heavy" firefight, the army said.

"Heavy exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists, two terrorists have been eliminated, infiltration bid foiled by the security forces in the ongoing Operation," the Army's Chinar Corps said in another post on X.

Large quantity of weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores have been recovered from the terrorists, it said, adding, the operation is in progress.

The infiltration bid came less than 24 hours after a deadly terror attack at Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district left 26 people dead, mostly tourists.

