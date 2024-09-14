News
3 terrorists gunned down in Baramulla, op underway

3 terrorists gunned down in Baramulla, op underway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 14, 2024 11:06 IST
Three terrorists were killed on Saturday morning in an overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

IMAGE: Security forces during a search operation in Baramulla. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

They said a cordon-and-search operation was launched in Chak Tapper Kreeri in the north Kashmir district's Pattan area late Friday night.

 

The operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired on a search party of the forces, who then retaliated, according to a police official.

The cordon was maintained throughout the night and three terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire in the morning, he said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained, he said, adding that the operation was underway.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
