Terror Attacks: Night Curfew Near Border

Four civilians were gunned down by terrorists who opened fire on three houses in Dangri village in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, on January 1, 2023, evening.

And on Monday morning, two children died and few others were injured after an unattended IED blast went off in the village.

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone sharing information about the terrorists involved in the attacks.

In a bid to enhance security in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, the authorities on Wednesday deployed more Central Reserve Police Force companies to protect villages in the region.

IMAGE: Security personnel on guard in Mava village near the international border in Samba district after imposition of night curfew in the area in view of the increasing movement of terrorists. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Village Defence Committee members with their weapons after the twin terror attacks in Rajouri. Photograph: PTI Photo

