On The Terrorists' Trail in Rajouri

Four civilians were gunned down by terrorists who opened fire on three houses in Dangri village in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday, January 1, 2023, evening.

And on Monday morning, two children died and few others were injured after an unattended IED blast went off in the village.

A National Investigation Agency team arrived at the village on Tuesday to probe the crime.

IMAGE: Army personnel stand near the house where an IED explosion took place. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Army personnel during a search and cordon operation. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The army's bomb disposal team at the site, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Army personnel conduct searches using drones over the area. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The injured children were rushed to hospital, here and below. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Security personnel at the site of the explosion. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Family members mourn the men gunned down by the terrorists in Dhangri. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Locals gather near the mortal remains of those murdered by terrorists. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha speaks during his visit to meet the family members of those killed by the terrorists. Photograph: PTI Photo

