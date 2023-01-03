News
Rediff.com  » News » On The Terrorists' Trail in Rajouri

By REDIFF NEWS
January 03, 2023 17:56 IST
Four civilians were gunned down by terrorists who opened fire on three houses in Dangri village in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday, January 1, 2023, evening.

And on Monday morning, two children died and few others were injured after an unattended IED blast went off in the village.

A National Investigation Agency team arrived at the village on Tuesday to probe the crime.

 

IMAGE: Army personnel stand near the house where an IED explosion took place. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Army personnel during a search and cordon operation. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The army's bomb disposal team at the site, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Army personnel conduct searches using drones over the area. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The injured children were rushed to hospital, here and below. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Security personnel at the site of the explosion. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Family members mourn the men gunned down by the terrorists in Dhangri. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Locals gather near the mortal remains of those murdered by terrorists. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha speaks during his visit to meet the family members of those killed by the terrorists. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
