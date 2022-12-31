News
56 Pakistanis among 186 terrorists killed in JK in 2022: DGP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 31, 2022 16:49 IST
A total of 186 terrorists, including 56 Pakistani nationals, were killed and 159 arrested in 2022 which proved to be the most successful in recent years, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbagh Singh said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Special Operation Group and Crises Response Team of Jammu and Kashmir Police search a forest area in Bajalta. Photograph: PTI Photo

He also said the police and other security agencies are moving in the right direction to achieve "zero terror" activities in the Union territory.

 

At the year-end press conference here, the police chief said 146 Pakistan-created terror modules, comprising four to five members each who were tasked to carry out selective and targeted killings and grenade and IED attacks, were also busted in 2022.

He said 100 youths joined terrorism in J-K this year, which is also the lowest in many years. A majority of them were eliminated, while security forces are working to bring down the number of active terrorists to a two-digit figure which is presently a little more than 100.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
