Large number of CRPF companies sent to Poonch, Rajouri

Large number of CRPF companies sent to Poonch, Rajouri

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 04, 2023 19:34 IST
In a bid to enhance security setup in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, authorities on Wednesday are deploying a large number of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) companies to secure minority areas in the region.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

The development comes in view of twin terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district in which six people of a minority community including two children were killed and 11 others were injured.

 

"CRPF companies in numbers are being deployed for strengthening security in Rajouri and Poonch districts," an officer told PTI.

He said the security deployment is going on. It is being done for the security of minority areas in Rajouri and Poonch.

There is a huge cry from the minority community people over the security of their areas in border districts after the Rajouri attack.

Two children were killed and six people were injured in an IED explosion on Monday near the house of one of the victims in Dangri village, officials said.

On Sunday evening, terrorists opened fire on three houses of a minority community in the area in Rajouri district killing four civilians and injuring six.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
