Tension in Manipur as protestors storm Army barricades to return home

Tension in Manipur as protestors storm Army barricades to return home

Source: PTI
September 06, 2023 14:07 IST
Hundreds of protesters gathered at Phougakchao Ikhai in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Wednesday, as they tried to break through army barricades in an attempt to reach their deserted houses in Torbung, officials said.

IMAGE: Indian Army soldiers with 22 automated weapons recovered during joint combing operations across Manipur, June 10, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Tension was palpable in the area, with security forces comprising personnel of RAF, the Assam Rifles and Manipur police firing tear gas shells to bring the situation under control, they said.

 

The protesters, however, have stayed put at the spot, demanding that they be allowed to visit Torbung in the district, from where they were displaced following the ethnic clashes since May, the officials said. 

Full curfew had been clamped in all the five valley districts of Manipur as a preventive measure from Tuesday evening, they said.

The cancellation of curfew relaxation hours in Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal, Imphal West and Imphal East comes in the wake of the call by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and its women wing to people from all parts of the valley districts to remove the barricades.

Earlier, the curfew relaxation in all the five valley districts was from 5 am to 6 pm daily.

In a hurriedly called press conference, government spokesperson and Information and Public Relations Minister Sapam Ranjan had said on Tuesday: "The government appeals to COCOMI to withdraw the proposed plan to storm the army barricade at Phougakchao Ikhai near Torbung on September 6."

Movement of persons belonging to essential services such as health, electricity, PHED, petrol pumps, schools/colleges, municipality, media, functioning of courts and passengers of flights shall be exempted from the curfew, the officials said.

COCOMI media coordinator Somendro Thokchom said the committee had earlier urged the government and the authorities concerned to remove the barricades by August 30.

Doctors team paints dismal picture of Manipur camps
2nd FIR filed against Editors Guild in Manipur
SC shield for Editors Guild from Manipur FIRs
Will David Warner set the World Cup stage ablaze?
Sonia writes to PM, lists 9 issues for special session
Former Sri Lanka spinner arrested for match-fixing!
Ambani, Gautam Adani top Fortune India Rich List
