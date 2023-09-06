News
SC to hear Editors Guild plea for shield from Manipur FIRs today

SC to hear Editors Guild plea for shield from Manipur FIRs today

Source: PTI
September 06, 2023 11:47 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear during the day a plea by the Editors Guild of India seeking protection from coercive action in two FIRs lodged in Manipur against some of its members.

IMAGE: A police officer interacts with women belonging to the Meira Paibis, a group of elderly Meitei women, during their protest against the Assam Rifles over their alleged involvement in the clashes that took place outside the Manipur governor's gate, Imphal, August 30, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

"We will take it up after admission (matters) are over," the CJI told senior advocate Shyam Divan, who mentioned the matter for the Guild.

 

Divan said two FIRs have been lodged against the guild members in Manipur and they are seeking protection from coercive action in these cases.

On September 4, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said that a police case has been filed on the basis of a complaint against the president and three members of the Editors Guild of India and accused them of trying to "provoke clashes" in the state.

A second FIR was also registered against the four members of the guild, with additional charge of defamation.

The guild, in a report published on Saturday, had slammed the internet ban in the state as being detrimental to media reportage, criticised what it termed as one-sided reporting by some media outlets and claimed there were indications that the state leadership "had turned partisan" during the conflict period.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Manipur is peaceful: India rejects UN experts' remark
Doctors team paints dismal picture of Manipur camps
Veteran who led ops in Myanmar to handle Manipur
Maratha activist on IV fluids as fast enters 9th day
As Mamata breathes fire, governor appoints another VC
Dividend fund managers see light in power stocks
What's so special about this Messi pic?
2nd FIR filed against Editors Guild in Manipur

Meitei diaspora urges PM to restore peace in Manipur

