News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Manipur govt files FIR against Editors Guild for clashes

Manipur govt files FIR against Editors Guild for clashes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 04, 2023 13:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that his government has filed an FIR against the president and three members of the Editors Guild of India, and accused them of trying to create more clashes in the state which is rocked by ethnic strifes for nearly four months.

IMAGE: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Editors Guild recently claimed that the media's reports on the ethnic violence in Manipur were one-sided and accused the state leadership of being partisan.

“The state government has filed an FIR against the members of the Editors Guild who are trying to create more clashes in the state of Manipur,” Singh said.

 

Those booked are the President of the Editors Guild Seema Mustafa, and three members - Seema Guha, Bharat Bhushan and Sanjay Kapoor.

Guha, Bhushan and Kapoor visited the state last month to study media reportage of the ethnic violence.

The chief minister also said that they should have met the representatives of “all communities” and “not some sections only” before coming to a conclusion.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Modi Avoids Acknowledging Problems
Why Modi Avoids Acknowledging Problems
'Biren Singh must step down!'
'Biren Singh must step down!'
'Only Christian Institutions Are Attacked In Manipur'
'Only Christian Institutions Are Attacked In Manipur'
'China did not get its way'
'China did not get its way'
Bopanna-Ebden battle to advance into US Open quarters
Bopanna-Ebden battle to advance into US Open quarters
Meet Sushmita's First Love
Meet Sushmita's First Love
Chided for drinking, 4 of family hacked to death in TN
Chided for drinking, 4 of family hacked to death in TN
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Manipur CM Survives Because Of Modi-Shah Blessings

Manipur CM Survives Because Of Modi-Shah Blessings

'They will kill us, lynch us'

'They will kill us, lynch us'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances