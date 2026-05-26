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Home  » News » Temple trusts oppose Maharashtra draft law on devasthan land

Temple trusts oppose Maharashtra draft law on devasthan land

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read

May 26, 2026 17:47 IST

A state-level 'Temple Land Protection Conference' was held in Mumbai on Monday, during which participants passed a resolution demanding immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the proposed legislation, the Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh state in a release.

Temple trusts oppose Maha draft law on devasthan land

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Temple trusts and Hindu organisations have opposed the proposed Maharashtra Devasthan Inam Abolition Draft Act 2026, alleging it targets Hindu temple properties while excluding Waqf land.
  • A state-level Temple Land Protection Conference held in Mumbai passed a resolution demanding unconditional withdrawal of the draft legislation.
  • Organisations urged the government to focus on issues faced by temples, including poor infrastructure and financial distress, instead of acquiring temple land.
  • The conference demanded better salaries for priests, restoration funds for ancient temples, and appointment of estate officers for temple properties on the lines of Waqf boards.

Temple trusts and Hindu organisations have strongly opposed the proposed 'Maharashtra Devasthan Inam Abolition Draft Act 2026' and called for its withdrawal, claiming that it targets properties of Hindu temples while excluding Waqf land from its purview.

Temple groups seek immediate withdrawal of proposed Act

A state-level 'Temple Land Protection Conference' was held in Mumbai on Monday, during which participants passed a resolution demanding immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the proposed legislation, the Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh state in a release.

 

In its resolution, the trusts and Hindu organisations have urged the government to address the fundamental issues faced by temples rather than targeting their land, it stated.

Priests' welfare, temple restoration among key demands

Speakers at the conference claimed that thousands of rural and historic temples in Maharashtra remain neglected, with many priests performing daily rituals on meagre incomes.

They demanded that the government address priests' salaries, restore ancient and dilapidated temples, allocate special funds for renovation, and provide substantial financial assistance for the daily administration of economically weak temples.

The conference also demanded the appointment of estate officers for Hindu temple properties, similar to the Waqf properties.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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