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Home  » News » No plans to sell temple gold, clarifies govt

No plans to sell temple gold, clarifies govt

Source: PTI
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May 19, 2026 11:30 IST

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The Indian government has firmly denied rumours of a new gold monetisation scheme targeting gold held by temples and religious institutions, assuring citizens that such claims are baseless.

Gold coins

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Baz Ratner/Reuters

Key Points

  • The government denies plans to introduce a gold monetisation scheme for temple trusts.
  • Rumours about gold plates on temple structures being considered 'Strategic Gold Reserves of India' are false.
  • The finance ministry urges citizens to rely only on official communications.
  • Spreading unverified information can create confusion and mislead the public.

The government on Tuesday said it is not planning to introduce a monetisation scheme for gold held by temple trusts, or any religious institution across the country.

Government Rejects Misleading Claims

Such rumours are completely false, misleading and without any basis, the finance ministry said in a clarification.

 

It also clarified that claims suggesting gold plates on temple towers, doors, or other temple structures will be considered as 'Strategic Gold Reserves of India' are false, misleading, and entirely baseless.

Official Communication Is Key

The ministry urged citizens not to believe or circulate such rumours.

Spreading unverified information creates unnecessary confusion and may mislead the public, it said.

The government urges all citizens to rely only on official communications issued through authorised channels, it said.

Any information regarding policy decisions or government schemes will be shared through official press releases, government websites, and verified public communication platforms, it added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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