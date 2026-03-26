Temple linked to godman Kharat got Rs 1 cr from Maha govt

The Maharashtra government's past allocation of funds to a temple linked to Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman now accused of rape, is under scrutiny as investigations into his alleged crimes and financial irregularities intensify.

IMAGE: Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat. Photograph: X

Key Points Maharashtra government approved over Rs 1 crore for development at a temple linked to Ashok Kharat, now accused of rape, in 2018.

The funds were sanctioned under the regional tourism development scheme for works including hall construction, toilets, and parking facilities.

Ashok Kharat, head of Shri Ishanyeshwar Devasthan temple trust, faces multiple criminal cases and is under investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The SIT has uncovered objectionable videos and assets worth approximately Rs 1,500 crore linked to Kharat, prompting investigations into financial irregularities.

The Income Tax department and cyber police are investigating Kharat's financial dealings and the objectionable videos found by the SIT.

The Maharashtra government had sanctioned more than Rs 1 crore for development works at a temple linked to arrested self-styled godman and rape accused Ashok Kharat in Nashik district in 2018, according to official documents.

The funds were approved on March 31, 2018 under the regional tourism development scheme by the tourism and cultural affairs department, then headed by BJP leader Jaykumar Rawal.

Kharat was arrested on March 18 after a 35-year-old woman accused him of repeated rape over a period of three years, and he is currently in police custody. He headed Shri Ishanyeshwar Devasthan temple trust at Sinnar in Nashik district and had several political leaders visit him over the years.

As per the government resolution, administrative approval was granted for development works worth Rs 1.05 crore at the temple site, including construction of a hall, paving blocks on the premises, toilets for men and women, changing rooms, parking facilities, devotees' accommodation, garden and electrification.

Of the sanctioned amount, Rs 25 lakh were released during the 2017-18 financial year.

The approval formed part of a larger decision to sanction works worth around Rs 112 crore for development of 58 religious sites, temple premises and tourist facilities across several districts in the state. Around Rs 17 crore were approved for disbursal to executing agencies, such as the Public Works Department (PWD), municipal corporations and zilla parishads in that financial year.

Officials said the allocation of funds to religious and tourism sites is a routine exercise undertaken annually and that there were no allegations against Kharat at the time of sanctioning the funds.

The works at the Ishanyeshwar temple were executed through the PWD.

Sources in the district administration said the temple received the highest allocation among four projects included from Nashik district under the scheme.

Investigation into Ashok Kharat

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, is probing cases against Kharat. It said six criminal cases have been registered against him so far, and the victims include a pregnant woman.

Officials said the SIT has found 100 objectionable videos and assets worth around Rs 1,500 crore related to Kharat. While the Income Tax department is investigating financial irregularities and property holdings of Kharat and people related to him, the cyber police are examining the videos.

Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Sadanand Date and the state government are monitoring the investigation into the allegations against Kharat.