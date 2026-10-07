EAGLE Force Intercepts Ganja Transporter Near Rajahmundry

Telangana's elite anti-narcotics unit, EAGLE Force, successfully intercepted a ganja transporter near Rajahmundry, seizing 35 kg of contraband and disrupting an inter-state drug trafficking operation.

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Key Points Telangana's anti-narcotics unit, EAGLE Force, apprehended a 27-year-old man near Rajahmundry on Wednesday.

Approximately 35 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 15.5 lakh, was seized along with the vehicle and mobile phones.

The accused, a ride-hailing platform driver, reportedly collected the ganja from Odisha for delivery in Ongole.

Authorities are conducting further investigation to identify the source, intended recipient, and wider network involved.

The operation underscores the critical role of intelligence-based enforcement and inter-state coordination in combating drug movement.

A 27-year-old man allegedly transporting ganja was apprehended by Telangana's anti-narcotics unit, EAGLE Force, near Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh and 35 kg of the contraband was seized, officials said on Wednesday.

Anti-Narcotics Operation And Seizure

Acting on credible information regarding the transportation of ganja from Odisha towards Ongole in Andhra Pradesh, the team of Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), mounted a targeted operation and intercepted a two-wheeler on the outskirts of Rajahmundry, an official release said.

The operation resulted in the apprehension of a suspected ganja transporter, working as a driver of a ride-hailing platform and the seizure of approximately 35 kg of ganja worth Rs 15.5 lakh, along with the vehicle allegedly used for its transportation and two mobile phones, it said.

Investigation Into Drug Trafficking Network

During preliminary enquiry, he reportedly disclosed that he had collected the ganja from a person in Odisha and was transporting the contraband towards Ongole for delivery to an intended receiver.

The disclosures are being verified by the investigating agency as part of the further investigation into the supply chain, it said.

"The recovery is significant as the investigation is expected to focus not merely on the transporter but also on identifying the source, intended recipient and other persons connected with the movement of the contraband," the release said.

Following the interception, the apprehended accused and the seized property were handed over to the Rajahmundry III Town Police Station for further necessary legal action. The police will undertake a detailed investigation into the source of the Ganja, its intended destination and the wider network involved in its procurement and transportation, the release said.

The operation highlights the importance of intelligence-based enforcement and inter-state coordination in curbing the movement of narcotic substances. Authorities are continuing efforts to trace the complete chain behind the consignment and take stringent action against all persons found involved in the illegal trafficking of Ganja, in accordance with law, the release added.