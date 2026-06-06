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EAGLE Force Cracks Down On Ganja Suppliers And Consumers In Hyderabad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 06, 2026 18:41 IST

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The Telangana government's Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force has intensified its crackdown on ganja consumption and supply networks in Hyderabad, apprehending 15 individuals in recent operations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Telangana's EAGLE Force apprehended two ganja suppliers and 13 consumers in Hyderabad.
  • Operations targeted Public Gardens and Jagadgirigutta areas following nuisance complaints.
  • Five youths tested THC positive at Public Gardens and were sent for deaddiction treatment.
  • An illegal ganja network in Jagadgirigutta led to the arrest of two suppliers and eight consumers.
  • Those apprehended face legal proceedings and deaddiction support.

The Telangana government's EAGLE Force apprehended two suppliers and 13 consumers following multiple complaints over consumption of ganja and causing nuisance at various places in the city.

The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force said in a release on Saturday that an operation was conducted at the Public Gardens here, close to the legislature complex, where groups of youth were consuming ganja. Five youths were apprehended who tested THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) positive, it said. A case was registered at Hyderabad Narcotics Police Station and they were admitted to the Government Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Erragadda, Hyderabad for deaddiction treatment, it said.

 

Hyderabad Police Crack Down On Ganja Use

In another operation, the EAGLE Force, in coordination with local police, cracked down on an illegal ganja network operating in Jagadgirigutta and adjoining areas. The complaint to the EAGLE Force alleged violent behaviour by a ganja consumer. Two suspects, both pan shop workers from Jagadgirigutta, and eight consumers were apprehended who tested THC positive, it said. Two suppliers and eight consumers were handed over to the Station House Officer of Jagadgirigutta Police Station for further legal proceedings, the release added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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