HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Hyderabad Police Busts International 'OG Ganja' Smuggling Network

Hyderabad Police Busts International 'OG Ganja' Smuggling Network

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 19:52 IST

x

Telangana's EAGLE Force has successfully dismantled a sophisticated international 'OG Ganja' smuggling network operating between Bangkok and India, leading to the arrest of a woman junior artist and exposing a syndicate that exploits vulnerable individuals for drug trafficking.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Telangana's EAGLE Force, in collaboration with Customs and NCB, busted an international 'OG Ganja' smuggling network operating between Bangkok and India.
  • A woman junior artist was arrested at Hyderabad airport with 2.15 kg of OG Ganja, revealing a syndicate exploiting vulnerable women as drug carriers.
  • The network, allegedly led by Alex and Raju Biswas, lured women with Rs 20,000 per trip to transport drugs from Bangkok to India.
  • The arrested junior artist had made previous trips in March and April, delivering contraband to Chennai and Hyderabad.
  • Law enforcement agencies are intensifying investigations to trace key handlers and dismantle the broader international drug trafficking ring.

Telangana's anti-narcotics unit--EAGLE Force on Tuesday said it has busted an 'OG Ganja' smuggling network allegedly operating between Bangkok and India, in coordination with Customs and the NCB, leading to the arrest of a woman and seizure of 2.15 kg of the narcotic substance.

The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE Force) in a release said the operation exposed a larger syndicate involved in recruiting individuals to transport narcotics across international borders. The investigation has revealed links to multiple carriers, interstate operatives, and foreign-based handlers engaged in organised drug trafficking, it said.

 

Uncovering The International Drug Syndicate

EAGLE Force said it developed intelligence on the multiple OG weed ganja smugglers of India, who were allegedly smuggling ganja from Thailand and came across an information that one Challil Puthanpurayil Nafsheed alias Alex of Kerala has lured a woman from Hyderabad, who is working as a junior artist, into smuggling the contraband from Thailand.

After learning that Alex and the junior artist were likely to proceed to Thailand and bring OG weed ganja to India, the EAGLE Force got LOC opened against them and also alerted the NCB officials. The NCB officials took custody of the woman and on checking her baggage they noticed 2.15 kgs of OG weed ganja, which she brought from Bangkok.

Exploiting Vulnerable Women For Smuggling

During interrogation, she revealed that she was being lured into repeated foreign trips under the guise of carrying chocolates and biscuits. The network, allegedly masterminded by Alex, lured the woman junior artist and his associate Raju Biswas, exploited vulnerable women by offering Rs 20,000 per trip, the release said.

The junior artist was sent to Bangkok in March and April this year by Alex and she brought the OG weed ganja packets to India, which were placed in her luggage and handed over to persons in Chennai and Hyderabad as per instructions of Alex, it said. She was once again sent to Bangkok from Bengaluru in June and upon reaching there, unknown handlers placed OG weed ganja packets in her luggage and after she landed at Hyderabad airport, she was intercepted with the contraband.

Intensified Investigations And Broader Implications

Authorities stated that the syndicate operated through Bangkok-India routes, using unsuspecting women as carriers. During March-April, two women, who were also sent to Bangkok were arrested at Bengaluru and Chennai airports with the contraband, the release said adding the arrests of two women earlier followed by the junior artist's arrest has exposed the deeper nexus of international drug trafficking rings exploiting junior artists and domestic workers.

Law enforcement agencies are intensifying investigations to trace Alex, Raju Biswas, and other foreign handlers, it said. The case highlights the growing trend of organised crime networks targeting economically vulnerable women, promising quick money while pushing them into high-risk smuggling operations, the EAGLE Force added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Telangana Anti-Narcotics Unit Seizes 450 Kg Of Ganja, Arrests Five
Telangana Anti-Narcotics Unit Seizes 450 Kg Of Ganja, Arrests Five
EAGLE Force Cracks Down On Ganja Suppliers And Consumers In Hyderabad
EAGLE Force Cracks Down On Ganja Suppliers And Consumers In Hyderabad
Over 50 held as T'gana's EAGLE Force hits Nigerian cartel's India Ops
Over 50 held as T'gana's EAGLE Force hits Nigerian cartel's India Ops
Bengaluru Police Nab Interstate Drug Peddlers with Rs 11.5 Crore Worth of Narcotics
Bengaluru Police Nab Interstate Drug Peddlers with Rs 11.5 Crore Worth of Narcotics
International Drug Syndicate Busted In Delhi
International Drug Syndicate Busted In Delhi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

webstory image 2

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

webstory image 3

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

VIDEOS

Fresh Snowfall Adds Magical Charm to Bhalesa's Scenic Valleys1:12

Fresh Snowfall Adds Magical Charm to Bhalesa's Scenic...

Medha Shankar's Elegant Look Wins Hearts Instantly1:01

Medha Shankar's Elegant Look Wins Hearts Instantly

Tourists Hail Zojila Tunnel Route, Call It a Game-Changer for Leh Connectivity5:30

Tourists Hail Zojila Tunnel Route, Call It a Game-Changer...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO