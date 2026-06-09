Hyderabad Police Busts International 'OG Ganja' Smuggling Network

Telangana's EAGLE Force has successfully dismantled a sophisticated international 'OG Ganja' smuggling network operating between Bangkok and India, leading to the arrest of a woman junior artist and exposing a syndicate that exploits vulnerable individuals for drug trafficking.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Telangana's EAGLE Force, in collaboration with Customs and NCB, busted an international 'OG Ganja' smuggling network operating between Bangkok and India.

A woman junior artist was arrested at Hyderabad airport with 2.15 kg of OG Ganja, revealing a syndicate exploiting vulnerable women as drug carriers.

The network, allegedly led by Alex and Raju Biswas, lured women with Rs 20,000 per trip to transport drugs from Bangkok to India.

The arrested junior artist had made previous trips in March and April, delivering contraband to Chennai and Hyderabad.

Law enforcement agencies are intensifying investigations to trace key handlers and dismantle the broader international drug trafficking ring.

Telangana's anti-narcotics unit--EAGLE Force on Tuesday said it has busted an 'OG Ganja' smuggling network allegedly operating between Bangkok and India, in coordination with Customs and the NCB, leading to the arrest of a woman and seizure of 2.15 kg of the narcotic substance.

The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE Force) in a release said the operation exposed a larger syndicate involved in recruiting individuals to transport narcotics across international borders. The investigation has revealed links to multiple carriers, interstate operatives, and foreign-based handlers engaged in organised drug trafficking, it said.

Uncovering The International Drug Syndicate

EAGLE Force said it developed intelligence on the multiple OG weed ganja smugglers of India, who were allegedly smuggling ganja from Thailand and came across an information that one Challil Puthanpurayil Nafsheed alias Alex of Kerala has lured a woman from Hyderabad, who is working as a junior artist, into smuggling the contraband from Thailand.

After learning that Alex and the junior artist were likely to proceed to Thailand and bring OG weed ganja to India, the EAGLE Force got LOC opened against them and also alerted the NCB officials. The NCB officials took custody of the woman and on checking her baggage they noticed 2.15 kgs of OG weed ganja, which she brought from Bangkok.

Exploiting Vulnerable Women For Smuggling

During interrogation, she revealed that she was being lured into repeated foreign trips under the guise of carrying chocolates and biscuits. The network, allegedly masterminded by Alex, lured the woman junior artist and his associate Raju Biswas, exploited vulnerable women by offering Rs 20,000 per trip, the release said.

The junior artist was sent to Bangkok in March and April this year by Alex and she brought the OG weed ganja packets to India, which were placed in her luggage and handed over to persons in Chennai and Hyderabad as per instructions of Alex, it said. She was once again sent to Bangkok from Bengaluru in June and upon reaching there, unknown handlers placed OG weed ganja packets in her luggage and after she landed at Hyderabad airport, she was intercepted with the contraband.

Intensified Investigations And Broader Implications

Authorities stated that the syndicate operated through Bangkok-India routes, using unsuspecting women as carriers. During March-April, two women, who were also sent to Bangkok were arrested at Bengaluru and Chennai airports with the contraband, the release said adding the arrests of two women earlier followed by the junior artist's arrest has exposed the deeper nexus of international drug trafficking rings exploiting junior artists and domestic workers.

Law enforcement agencies are intensifying investigations to trace Alex, Raju Biswas, and other foreign handlers, it said. The case highlights the growing trend of organised crime networks targeting economically vulnerable women, promising quick money while pushing them into high-risk smuggling operations, the EAGLE Force added.