Telangana Anti-Narcotics Unit Seizes 450 Kg Of Ganja, Arrests Five

Telangana's EAGLE Force has made a significant breakthrough in combating drug trafficking, seizing 450 kg of ganja and arresting five individuals in separate operations across Khammam and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Telangana's EAGLE Force seized 450 kg of ganja in Khammam and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.

Five individuals were arrested in connection with the ganja seizure.

100 kg of ganja was seized from three suppliers in Khammam.

350 kg of ganja was seized from two accused in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

Twelve drug consumers were apprehended and sent to de-addiction centres.

Telangana's anti-narcotics unit 'EAGLE' Force on Monday said it arrested five persons and seized 450 kg of ganja in two separate cases in Khammam and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.

Ganja Seizure Details

In the operation conducted on May 16, three accused suppliers were apprehended in Khammam and 100 kg of ganja was seized from them, while in another case, 350 kg of ganja was seized from two accused in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE Force) said in a release.

Action Against Drug Consumers

A total of 12 drug consumers were also caught in two other separate cases and they were sent to de-addiction centres, it said.

The Force said it struck at drug supply and demand with the arrest of the accused and seizure of ganja besides on the drug consumers.