Nagpur Police Unearth Interstate Drug Network, Seize Rs 1.49 Crore Ganja

Nagpur police have successfully dismantled an interstate drug smuggling operation, seizing over 150 kg of ganja valued at Rs 1.49 crore, cleverly hidden in a truck en route from Odisha to Mumbai.

Key Points Nagpur police busted an interstate drug smuggling network, seizing 150.52 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.49 crore.

The drugs were concealed beneath 21.26 tonnes of steel coils in a truck travelling from Odisha to Mumbai.

Two individuals, Jogesh Dharmodhar Devuri (30) and Mahendra Irda Devuri (40) from Odisha, have been arrested.

The gang employed tactics like hiding drugs under steel coils and switching off mobile phones to evade tracking.

Police had been monitoring the network for two months, and efforts are ongoing to arrest suppliers based in Odisha.

The Nagpur police have unearthed an interstate drug smuggling network by seizing more than 150 kg of ganja valued at Rs 1.49 crore hidden beneath steel coils in a truck travelling from Odisha, officials said. Two persons have been arrested in this connection, they said.

How Police Busted The Drug Smuggling Ring

The police's Social Security Branch intercepted the truck near an eatery on the Outer Ring Road in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Tuesday morning. During a detailed search, it recovered 150.52 kg of ganja concealed behind 21.26 tonnes of steel coils, a police official said.

"The gang used steel coils as a cover to avoid suspicion. The accused also switched off their mobile phones nearly 200 km before Nagpur to evade tracking," the official said.

"We had been monitoring the network for nearly two months. The consignment was headed to Mumbai, and efforts are underway to arrest the suppliers based in Odisha," another official said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jogesh Dharmodhar Devuri (30) and Mahendra Irda Devuri (40), both residents of Odisha, the police said, adding that further investigation was underway.