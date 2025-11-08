HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Telangana woman ends life due to fear of ants

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 08, 2025 18:21 IST

A 25-year-old woman in Sangareddy district allegedly died by suicide due to myrmecophobia (fear of ants), a very rare phobia, police said.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The woman, who was married in 2022 and had a three-year-old daughter, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence on November 4, they said.

Earlier that day, the woman had dropped her daughter off at a relative's house, telling them she would pick her up after cleaning their home.

 

Her husband, who had gone to work in the morning, returned in the evening to find the main door locked from the inside. With help from neighbours, he broke open the door and found his wife hanging from the ceiling fan, police added.

A suicide note recovered from the scene read: 'Sri, I am sorry, I cannot live with these ants. Take care of (daughter). Be careful. Annavaram, Tirupati Rs 1,116... don't forget Yellamma vadi biyyam (rice offering).'

The reference to the temples of Tirupati, Annavaram, Rs 1,116 and the 'Yellmma vadi biyyam' refer to the offerings to be made to the Gods.

Police said they were informed that the woman had been afraid of ants since childhood and had previously received counselling at a hospital in her native Mancherial town.

"It appears she might have noticed ants while cleaning and, out of fear, took the extreme step," police said.

Speaking to PTI, Anitha Rayirala, Superintendent of Telangana government's Institute of Mental Health (IMH) here on Saturday said myrmecophobia is very rare.

"I have not seen it in my practice," she said.

Phobias often begin during childhood and individuals express them (which enable family members to notice the problem), she said.

The phobias can be treated through exposure therapy, cognitive behaviour therapy, and medicines are available to reduce anxiety, she said.

Observing that suicides due to phobias are rare, Rayirala said the woman, who allegedly took her life due to myrmecophobia, might be suffering from depression.

She suggested consulting psychiatrists to treat phobias.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
