91 Life Convicts Released From Telangana Prisons

Telangana Prisons and Correctional Services Department offers a fresh start to 91 life convicts through special remission, focusing on rehabilitation and societal reintegration.

Key Points Telangana Prisons Department releases 91 life convicts after special remission.

The release includes 85 men and 6 women deemed eligible under government guidelines.

Telangana Prisons emphasises rehabilitation and positive change for released prisoners.

The department provides employment and self-employment assistance to help former prisoners reintegrate into society.

Released prisoners are encouraged to become productive members of society and ambassadors of change.

The Telangana Prisons and Correctional Services Department on Tuesday facilitated the release of 91 life convicts who were granted special remission by the state government.

The released prisoners include 85 men and six women, all of whom were found eligible for remission under the government's prescribed guidelines, according to a press release.

Rehabilitation and New Beginnings

Addressing the gathering, Telangana Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Soumya Mishra stated that the occasion marked not merely the release of prisoners, but the beginning of a new phase of life founded on responsibility, dignity, and hope.

She emphasised that the correctional system believes in the transformative potential of every individual, and that the objective of imprisonment is not only to enforce lawful punishment but also to facilitate reformation and positive change.

She urged the released prisoners to make the best use of the second chance provided to them, lead law-abiding lives, and become productive members of society.

Transforming Prisons into Centres of Correction

Mishra said that the Telangana Prisons Department has been consistently working to transform prisons into centres of correction, skill development, and rehabilitation through education, vocational training, employment-oriented programmes, counselling, and welfare initiatives.

She noted that meaningful rehabilitation does not end at the prison gates, and that post-release support is equally important for ensuring successful reintegration into society.

Support for Reintegration

As part of its commitment to prisoner rehabilitation and reintegration, the department has undertaken several initiatives to ensure that released prisoners are able to lead productive and dignified lives.

Referring to employment and self-employment assistance extended to them, she said livelihood opportunities play a vital role in helping former prisoners rebuild their lives with confidence and self-respect.

Out of the 91 prisoners released, 38 have been provided employment at various fuel retail outlets operated by the Telangana Prisons Department.

Further, 53 released prisoners have expressed willingness to pursue self-employment, agriculture, family businesses, and other independent occupations, reflecting their determination to rebuild their lives through lawful and constructive means.

Four women prisoners were provided sewing machines under the Self-Employment Assistance Scheme funded through the Prison Development Fund.

Mishra expressed confidence that the released prisoners would utilise the opportunity responsibly and become ambassadors of change in society, the release added.