News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Telangana polls: Congress fields richest candidates

Telangana polls: Congress fields richest candidates

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 13, 2023 12:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With declared assets worth over Rs 600 crore, Chennur Congress candidate G Vivekananda is the richest politician contesting in the November 30 assembly polls, followed by P Srinivas Reddy from the same party with over Rs 460 crore.

IMAGE: A man waves the Congress flag. Photograph: ANI Photo

Vivek and his wife own movable assets valued at Rs 377 crore, mostly shares in various companies including his own Visaka Industries, which was founded in 1981.

The family's immovable assets stood at over Rs 225 crore.

 

According to the affidavit filed by him, Vivek and his wife have liabilities or loans worth Rs 41.5 crore.

Vivek's annual income grew to Rs 6.26 crore during the last fiscal from Rs 4.66 crore in FY19 while that of his wife rose to Rs 9.61 crore from Rs 6.09 crore during the same period.

P Srinivas Reddy who is contesting from Palair assembly constituency declared wealth to the tune of Rs 460 crore, both movable and immovable, with Rs 44 crore liabilities.

On the day of filing nomination papers, November 9, the Income Tax Department conducted searches at Srinivas Reddy's residences and offices here and in Khammam.

Reddy called the searches 'politically motivated'.

Another Congress candidate Raj Gopal Reddy's income in 2022-23 grew to a whopping Rs 71.17 crore from Rs 36.6 lakh in FY19, his affidavit said.

His family's total assets stood at Rs 459 crore.

The Congress candidate from Munugode holds 1.24 crore shares in his company Sushee Infra and Mining Ltd whose book value was Rs 239 crore.

Reddy's family has immovable assets worth Rs 157 crore with liabilities at Rs 4.14 crore, the affidavit said.

Bharat Rashtra Samiti candidate Pailla Shekar Reddy declared Rs 227 crore worth of assets belonging to his family with over Rs 83 crore liabilities.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has declared family assets worth nearly Rs 59 crore, including 'Hindu Undivided Family' and liabilities of Rs 25 crore.

According to the election affidavit, he does not own a car.

As many as 4,798 candidates from various parties filed 5,716 sets of nominations for the 119 assembly seats in Telangana.

The nominations would be scrutinized on November 13 and November 15 is the last date for withdrawal of candidatures, according to the schedule of election.

Polling will be held on November 30 and counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Now, Cong to woo T'gana voters with '5 guarantees'
Now, Cong to woo T'gana voters with '5 guarantees'
Did Modi Slip Up On Dynasty Politics?
Did Modi Slip Up On Dynasty Politics?
How Odds Stack Up In 5 State Polls
How Odds Stack Up In 5 State Polls
How Swara Celebrated Diwali
How Swara Celebrated Diwali
Sun Pharma: A strong dose of valuation multiples
Sun Pharma: A strong dose of valuation multiples
Djokovic secures year-end No 1 title at ATP Finals
Djokovic secures year-end No 1 title at ATP Finals
Radhika, Disha, Pooja's Stunning Cholis
Radhika, Disha, Pooja's Stunning Cholis
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

BRS MLA 'hurt' as Cong, BRS workers clash in T'gana

BRS MLA 'hurt' as Cong, BRS workers clash in T'gana

BRS manifesto: LPG at Rs 400, double pensions

BRS manifesto: LPG at Rs 400, double pensions

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances