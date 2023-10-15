News
Rediff.com  » News » BRS manifesto: LPG cylinder at Rs 400, double security pensions

BRS manifesto: LPG cylinder at Rs 400, double security pensions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 15, 2023 18:46 IST
Raising social security pension amounts, increasing financial assistance given under the 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers and providing LPG cylinders at Rs 400 each are some of the promises made by the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti for the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana.

IMAGE: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Photograph: ANI Photo

Releasing the party manifesto for the November 30 assembly polls, BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said all 93 lakh families living below the poverty line (BPL) in the state would be provided life insurance cover of Rs five lakh and that the government would bear the cost of the premium.

 

Rao, also known as KCR, said the social security pension, which currently stands at Rs 2,016, will be increased to Rs 5,000 per month gradually over the next five years.

According to the manifesto, It will be increased to Rs 3,016 in the first year after the BRS returns to power, and then be raised incrementally up to Rs 5,000 in the next four years.

Similarly, pension for Divyang people (persons with disabilities) will be enhanced to Rs 6,016 in the coming five years, from the existing Rs 4016.

Under the 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme in which farmers get Rs 10,000 per annum per acre, the payments will be enhanced gradually to Rs 16,000 per annum in the next five years.

"The BRS after coming to power will give each gas cylinder at Rs 400 to 'eligible beneficiaries' and the remaining cost will be borne by the state government, it said.

The BRS manifesto also promises Rs 15 lakh health insurance cover to all eligible beneficiaries under the 'Arogya Sri' health scheme, increasing it from the present Rs 5 lakh.

Rao, who expressed confidence that his party would return to power, said the promises announced by the BRS would be implemented within six to seven months after forming the government.

Before releasing the manifesto, the CM said his government implemented 90 per cent of the welfare schemes though they were not mentioned in the manifesto for the previous elections.

Speaking further about the BRS's plans if it returns to power, he said all residential junior colleges will be converted into residential degree colleges.

Highlighting the development that the state has undergone under the BRS, Rao stated that Telangana has become the number one in per capita income and power consumption, among other aspects.

He promised to continue the government's policies with regard to power and agriculture and said that, if required, stimulus will be given.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
