News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Telangana MLA Lasya Nanditha dies in car accident

Telangana MLA Lasya Nanditha dies in car accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 23, 2024 11:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA in Telangana G Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident at Patancheru near Hyderabad on Friday.

IMAGE: BRS MLA G Lasya Nanditha. Photograph: @BRSparty/X

The incident occurred at around 5.30 AM today when the car she was travelling in hit a metal crash barrier on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) resulting in her death, police said.

The car's driver suffered injuries in the incident, they said.

The 36-year-old first-time legislator from Secunderabad Cantonment (SC) was shifted to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, state BJP president G Kishan Reddy and several Telangana ministers and leaders condoled the death of the young legislator.

Expressing grief over the tragic death of Lasya Nanditha, Revanth Reddy recalled his close association with her late father G Sayanna.

 

It is tragic that Sayanna died in February last year and Lasya Nanditha also passed away suddenly during the same month (in a span of one year), he said.

Nanditha's father Sayanna was a BRS MLA. He passed away due to ill-health in February last year.

She won the recent assembly election in Telangana on a BRS ticket.

BRS president Chandrasekhar Rao expressed anguish over her sudden demise and said Lasya Nanditha won people's appreciation as MLA.

The BRS would stand by her family members in the difficult times, Chandrasekhar Rao said.

BJP leader Kishan Reddy said it was painful that Lasya Nanditha and her father died within a year.

Lasya Nanditha, who had served as a Corporator in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) earlier, had a bright future ahead, he said.

Meanwhile, police said they are trying to ascertain how the accident occurred.

On February 13 this year, Lasya Nanditha was involved in an accident while returning to Hyderabad after attending a public meeting organised by BRS at Nalgonda.

While she escaped with minor injuries a Home Guard died.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Safety Isn't A High Priority In India
Safety Isn't A High Priority In India
How Lives Can Be Saved In Road Accidents
How Lives Can Be Saved In Road Accidents
An accidental lesson on unsafe roads
An accidental lesson on unsafe roads
Q3 sees startups turn a profitable corner
Q3 sees startups turn a profitable corner
India cricketer Deepti Sharma appointed UP Police DSP
India cricketer Deepti Sharma appointed UP Police DSP
TMC strongman's property torched in Sandeshkhali
TMC strongman's property torched in Sandeshkhali
The AMAZING Life of Tripti Dimri
The AMAZING Life of Tripti Dimri
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

168,491 Lives Lost In Road Mishaps

168,491 Lives Lost In Road Mishaps

7 women killed in road accident on TN-B'luru highway

7 women killed in road accident on TN-B'luru highway

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances