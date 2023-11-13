News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 168,491 Lives Lost In Road Mishaps

168,491 Lives Lost In Road Mishaps

By Dhruvaksh Saha
November 13, 2023 09:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

33 per cent of all road accidents and 35 per cent of fatal accidents took place on national highways and expressways.

IMAGE: A state transport bus carrying at least 21 passengers met with an accident on the Mumbai-Goa highway at Hatkhamba in Ratnagiri. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Road accidents continue to show an alarming rise in India despite record government investments in infrastructure, with 2022 witnessing over 460,000 mishaps that resulted in the loss of 168,491 lives -- an all time high.

According to the ministry of road transport and highways' annual report on road accidents, the states and Union Territories reported 461,312 incidents in 2022, which caused injuries to 443,366 people.

The year marked an increase of 11.9 per cent in accidents, 9.4 per cent in fatalities, and 15.3 per cent in injuries compared to 2021.

'The report underscores the urgency of adopting a comprehensive approach to address the contributing factors to these accidents, including speeding, reckless driving, drunken driving, and non-compliance with traffic regulations,' the highways ministry said in a statement.

'It is crucial that we strengthen enforcement mechanisms, enhance driver education and trai-ning programmes, and invest in improving the condition of roads and vehicles,' the ministry added.

The matter has also brought attention to India's rising fatality ratio in such accidents.

Twelve calendar years have recorded more road accidents than 2022, yet the latter saw more fatalities than ever.

The second-highest number of deaths took place in 2019 -- 10,000 fewer than 2022.

While deaths with respect to the number of vehicle registrations have reduced over the past decades, 2022 also saw the highest number of deaths vis-a-vis Indian population, with 12.2 casualties per one lakh people.

There has been little improvement in road safety metrics despite several interventions at the state and central levels.

This has also been a thorn in the side of Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The annual report is based on data sent by police departments of states/UTs in formats as provided by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific under the Asia Pacific Road Accident Database project.

It serves as the primary source for international monitoring of road safety parameters, where India ranks among the worst performing countries.

India accounts for the highest number of road accident deaths in the world, although mishaps in the US are almost six times more than in India.

According to the report, 33 per cent of all road accidents and 35 per cent of fatal accidents took place on national highways and expressways.

This is despite record investments in improving highway infrastructure.

In FY24, the highways ministry has been provided the highest allocation from the Union Budget -- Rs 2.7 trillion.

In 2022, 106,682 accidents, which constitute 23 per cent of the total, took place on state highways and the remaining 202,633 (43.9 per cent) on other roads.

In fatalities, national highways accounted for 36.2 per cent of the total, while state highways and other roads accounted for 24.3 per cent and 39.4 per cent.

The report also found that a large number of accidents remain attributable to human errors.

In 2022, over speeding was a major cause, accounting for 71.2 per cent of the persons killed.

It was followed by driving on the wrong side (5.4 per cent).

Besides the human cost of the accidents, experts and the Centre alike have talked about their economic cost.

In a continuing trend, most victims of these accidents are young.

Adults in the age group of 18 to 45 years made up 66.5 per cent of the victims in 2022 while those aged 18 to 60 years (working population) comprised 83.4 per cent of the overall fatalities.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Dhruvaksh Saha
Source: source
 
Print this article
How Lives Can Be Saved In Road Accidents
How Lives Can Be Saved In Road Accidents
Road Accidents: 18 Die Every Hour
Road Accidents: 18 Die Every Hour
7 women killed in road accident on TN-B'luru highway
7 women killed in road accident on TN-B'luru highway
Janhvi Celebrates Diwali In Style
Janhvi Celebrates Diwali In Style
PIX: City held by Chelsea in eight-goal thriller!
PIX: City held by Chelsea in eight-goal thriller!
Bindaas Sara's Bindaas Style!
Bindaas Sara's Bindaas Style!
IT Hiring Slowdown Worries Students
IT Hiring Slowdown Worries Students
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

19 die every hour in India due to road accident

19 die every hour in India due to road accident

3 killed as SUV hits multiple cars on Bandra sea link

3 killed as SUV hits multiple cars on Bandra sea link

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances