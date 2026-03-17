SIT Formed to Investigate Drug Bust Involving TDP MP and Ex-BRS MLA

A Special Investigation Team has been launched in Telangana to investigate allegations of drug use against a TDP MP and former BRS MLA following a raid at a farmhouse party.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate a drug bust at a farmhouse in Moinabad, Telangana.

The drug bust allegedly involves a TDP MP, Putta Mahesh Kumar, and a former BRS MLA, Pilot Rohith Reddy.

Following a raid on March 14, several individuals, including the MP and ex-MLA, tested positive for drug consumption.

During the raid, a Delhi-based businessman allegedly opened fire on the police, leading to multiple arrests.

The SIT will investigate violations under the NDPS Act, Arms Act, Telangana State Excise Act, and BNS.

Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy on Tuesday constituted a nine-member SIT to investigate the case of an alleged drug bust at a farmhouse in Moinabad near here in which a TDP MP and a former BRS MLA are allegedly involved.

TDP MP from Andhra Pradesh Putta Mahesh Kumar, former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy and four others had tested positive for alleged drugs consumption, following the raid at the farmhouse on March 14 night.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, Arms Act, Telangana State Excise Act and BNS.

The Special Investigation Team will be headed by Future City Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu.

The SIT comprises DCP-level officials, along with two DSPs of the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force and sub-inspectors. It should carry out its investigation expeditiously, sources said.

Details of the Farmhouse Raid

On reliable information that several individuals had gathered at the farmhouse, owned by Rohith Reddy, and were celebrating a party with possession of narcotic and psychotropic substances along with a large quantity of liquor, the EAGLE Force in coordination with local police teams raided it.

Upon noticing the arrival of the police team, a Delhi-based businessman had allegedly opened fire towards the police team.

During the operation, the police team surrounded the farmhouse premises and detained 11 individuals, including a woman.

Three persons--Rohith Reddy, his brother P Ritesh Reddy and the businessman were later arrested as they faced charges pertaining to Arms Act in addition to consumption (drug abuse), police said. The revolver belonged to Ritesh Reddy.

The MP identified as a "drug consumer" and seven others were subsequently released on March 15.