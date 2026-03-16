TDP MP and Former MLA Detained in Hyderabad Farmhouse Drug Raid

A drug raid at a Hyderabad farmhouse led to the detention of a TDP MP and a former BRS MLA, sparking a police investigation into drug consumption and illegal activities.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar and former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy were detained in Hyderabad following a drug bust at a farmhouse.

Rohith Reddy and others were arrested after testing positive for drug consumption and facing charges under the Arms Act.

Police seized cocaine and a large quantity of liquor from the farmhouse, initiating a forensic investigation to determine the source of the drugs.

The drug party, hosted by Rohith Reddy, was attended by realtors, businessmen, and politicians, prompting a wider investigation into drug abuse connections.

TDP MP from Andhra Pradesh Putta Mahesh Kumar and former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy were among 11 people detained here following an alleged drug bust at a farmhouse in Moinabad, though the MP and seven others were subsequently released on Sunday, officials said. Mahesh Kumar, Rohith Reddy and four others had tested positive for alleged drug consumption, they said.

On reliable information that several individuals had gathered at the farmhouse, owned by Rohith Reddy, and were celebrating a party with possession of narcotic and psychotropic substances along with a large quantity of liquor, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force, in coordination with local police teams, raided it on Saturday night.

A businessman was among those detained for allegedly firing three rounds in the air with a revolver during the party and later one round towards the police team.

Based on preliminary investigation, they said the person who opened fire is suspected to have resorted to the act under the influence of drugs. A .32 calibre revolver, along with live and empty cartridges, was seized.

Later, three persons, including Rohith Reddy and the businessman, were arrested as they were facing sections pertaining to the Arms Act in addition to consumption (drug abuse), police said.

The police produced the trio before the Judicial Magistrate, who on Sunday night remanded them to judicial custody.

Mahesh Kumar, identified as a "drug consumer" and seven others were given station bail, and they were let off on Sunday evening after issuing notices, they said.

Eleven individuals who attended the party were tested on the spot using Urine Drug Testing Kits, and five among them, including Rohith Reddy, tested positive for drug consumption, while the Eluru MP tested negative initially.

During the search, cocaine weighing 0.26 grams was recovered from one of the accused. In addition, large quantities of liquor were seized from the farmhouse.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, Arms Act, Telangana State Excise Act and BNS.

As part of further procedures, they were taken to a government hospital and upon re-testing with blood samples, the results confirmed that six people, including the MP, tested positive for drugs, EAGLE Force Superintendent of Police R Giridhar told reporters.

"The MP initially tested negative for drug consumption, but he tested positive in the blood test," the official said.

During the operation, the police team surrounded the farmhouse premises and detained 11 individuals, including one woman. They were found consuming alcohol and suspected narcotic and psychotropic substances.

Those who tested positive for drug consumption will be referred to certified drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres as part of the reformative approach, and accordingly, they also gave an undertaking in this regard, the police said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that some of them abused drugs here and others in Goa, and a probe is underway in this regard.

The narcotic substance was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), the official said, adding that investigators are trying to ascertain the source of the drugs.

Details of the Drug Party

The party, organised by Rohith Reddy, was attended by a group of realtors, businessmen and politicians, police said.

In October 2022, three persons were arrested based on a complaint by Rohith Reddy, who alleged they attempted to poach BRS MLAs.