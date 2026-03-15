TDP MP and Ex-MLA Detained After Hyderabad Farmhouse Drug Raid

A Hyderabad farmhouse drug raid led to the detention of a TDP MP and former BRS MLA, sparking a police investigation into drug consumption and illegal firearms use.

Key Points TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar and former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy were detained in a Hyderabad drug bust at a Moinabad farmhouse.

Police raided the farmhouse after receiving information about a party involving narcotic substances and a large quantity of liquor.

Several individuals, including the MP and ex-MLA, tested positive for drug consumption during on-site urine and blood tests.

A businessman was detained for allegedly firing a revolver during the party, and cocaine was recovered from one of the accused.

An investigation is underway to determine the source of the drugs and whether drug abuse occurred in other locations like Goa.

TDP MP from Andhra Pradesh Putta Mahesh Kumar and former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy were among 11 people detained here following an alleged drug bust at a farmhouse in Moinabad near here, though the MP and seven others were subsequently released on Sunday, officials said.

Mahesh Kumar, Rohith Reddy and four others had tested positive for alleged drugs consumption, they said.

On reliable information that several individuals had gathered at the farmhouse in Moinabad near here, owned by Rohith Reddy, and were celebrating a party with possession of narcotic and psychotropic substances along with a large quantity of liquor, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force in coordination with local police teams raided it on Saturday night.

A businessman, was among those detained for allegedly opening fire three rounds in the air with a revolver during the party and later one round towards the police team.

Based on preliminary investigation, they said the person who opened fire is suspected to have resorted to the act under the influence of drugs. A .32 calibre revolver along with live and empty cartridges were seized.

Eleven individuals who attended the party were tested on the spot using Urine Drug Testing Kits, and five among them, including Rohith Reddy, tested positive for drug consumption while the Eluru MP, tested negative initially.

During the search, cocaine weighing 0.26 grams was recovered from one of the accused. In addition, large quantities of liquor, were seized from the farmhouse.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, Arms Act, Telangana State Excise Act and BNS.

As part of further procedures, they were taken to a government hospital and upon re-testing with blood samples, the results confirmed that six people, including the MP tested positive for drugs, EAGLE Force Superintendent of Police R Giridhar told reporters.

"The MP initially tested negative for drug consumption, but he tested positive in the blood test," the official said.

During the operation, the police team surrounded the farmhouse premises and detained 11 individuals, including one-woman. They were found consuming alcohol and suspected narcotic and psychotropic substances.

Three persons, including Rohith Reddy and the businessman were taken into custody as they were facing sections pertaining to Arms Act in addition to consumption (drug abuse), another police official said.

However, Mahesh Kumar and seven others were given station bail and they were let off on Sunday evening after issuing notices, he said.

Those who tested positive for drug consumption will be referred to certified drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres as part of the reformative approach and accordingly they also gave undertaking in this regard, the police said.

During investigation, it was revealed the some of them abused drugs here and others in Goa and further probe is on in this regard.

The narcotic substance was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), the official said. Further probe is underway to ascertain from where the drug was sourced, he said.

The party, organised by Rohith Reddy, was attended by a group of realtors, businessmen, as well as politicians, police said.

Further investigation is on.

Background: Rohith Reddy's Previous Complaint

In October 2022, three persons were arrested based on a complaint by Rohith Reddy who alleged they attempted to poach BRS MLAs.