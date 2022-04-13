News
Rediff.com  » News » Telangana court acquits AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi in decade-old hate speech case

Telangana court acquits AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi in decade-old hate speech case

Source: PTI
April 13, 2022 15:33 IST
A court in Hyderabad on Wednesday acquitted All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi in the "hate speech" cases filed against him a decade ago.

IMAGE: Akbaruddin Owaisi hoists the party flag at the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s 64th party's foundation day, at Darussalam (party headquarters), Hyderabad, March 2, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The special sessions court for trial of MPs/MLAs, pronounced the verdict on Wednesday.

 

Akbaruddin Owaisi, floor leader of AIMIM in the Telangana legislative assembly, facing cases for his alleged hate speeches, was present in the court when the judgment was delivered.

Akbaruddin, the younger brother of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, was booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code for making "hate speeches” wherein he allegedly used inflammatory and derogatory language against a community. 

He allegedly made objectionable remarks during his public speeches delivered at Telangana's Nizamabad on December 8, 2012, and at Nirmal town on December 22, 2012.

He was arrested and subsequently released on bail.

The crime investigation department investigated the Nizamabad case and filed the chargesheet in 2016 while the district police which probed the Nirmal case also submitted the chargesheet in the same year.

A total of 41 witnesses were examined in the Nizamabad case while 33 people were examined in the Nirmal case. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
