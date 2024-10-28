Tejasvi Surya becomes first MP to complete Ironman 70.3 challenge

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday, became the first public representative to complete the Ironman 70.3 Challenge in Goa, which included 2 km of swimming, 90 km of cycling, and 21 km of running, the leader's office stated in a release.

IMAGE: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya cycles during the 'Ironman 70.3 endurance Goa', on Sunday, October 27, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The BJP MP from Bangalore South completed the three legs of the competition in the duration of 8 hrs, 27 mins and 32 secs.

'This remarkable feat reflects his dedication and serves as an inspiration to many,' it added.

The fourth edition of Ironman 70.3 Goa was flagged off by Race Ambassador and tennis legend Leander Paes, Lok Sabha member, Tejasvi Surya, Founder and CEO Yoska, and Race Director IRONMAN 70.3 Goa, India, Deepak Raj, and Director, Marketing, Herbalife India, Ganeshan V S at Miramar Beach on Sunday, the release stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also commended Tejasvi Surya for achieving this feat and affirmed hope that this will inspire more youngsters to pursue fitness related activities.

'Commendable feat! I am sure this will inspire many more youngsters to pursue fitness related activities,' Modi stated in a post on X.

Surya expressed happiness on achieving the feat and said he prepared rigorously for the competition.

'The Ironman 70.3 Goa, known for attracting athletes from over 50 countries, has become a premier event for fitness enthusiasts in India and across the World. The challenge is the ultimate test of one's endurance and physical and mental fitness. Over the last 4 months, I have trained rigorously to improve my fitness and am glad to have completed this challenge...The inspiration itself goes back to the Fit India initiative kickstarted by PM Modi, which helped me reflect on my fitness goals,' the BJP leader stated.

IMAGE: The Ironman 70.3 Challenge included 2 km of swimming, 90 km of cycling, and 21 km of running. Photograph: ANI Photo

He dedicated the finish to the athletes and sports persons of the country who go through intense training and hard work to bring laurels for India.

The BJP MP also credited the Fit India initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the motivator to take up the challenge.

'The inspiration itself goes back to #FitIndia initiative kickstarted by PM Narendra Modi ji, which helped me reflect on my fitness goals. As a young nation chasing big ambitions, we must nurture our physical fitness and become a more healthier nation. An endeavour to become fit also makes you more disciplined and confident, which improves chances of your success in any venture that you undertake.'

'#FitIndia movement goes a long way in increasing this awareness and bringing more people on to fitness routines, that's so essentially needed for our nation!'

He urged other youngsters to take up any form of fitness activity or sports and focus on leading a healthy lifestyle.

'As a finisher in this daunting challenge, I can attest to the young folks that fitness goals really push your boundaries, and make you a better individual. I appeal all fence sitters and perpetual planners to hop onto this journey and make progress!' Surya added.