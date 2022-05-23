FAT to FIT: How I Lost 32 Kg In A Year

Swati Sodhi tell us how she lost 32 kg in a year with quantified nutrition and a consistent workout plan.
I am a regular homemaker based in Delhi.
After two kids, I'd found it difficult to balance life.
I used to weigh 92 kg in 2013.
I'd feel breathless and out of energy while running after kids. I could barely play with them or wear clothes of my liking.
So I made up my mind and googled how to lose weight.
I followed some strategies and quickly lost some weight. But through unhealthy means. I was eating less and I felt something wasn't right.
In 2014, I enrolled for certificate programmes in diet and nutrition.
I'd finish my assignments till late night after putting my kids to sleep.
While I became a certified fitness and diet coach, I also rectified my lifestyle, followed a quantified diet and worked out religiously.
By the end of 2016, I'd lost over 30 kg.
Since then, I have been able to maintain my weight.
I currently weigh 60 kg.
In the last 7 years, I have also successfully coached over 2,500 clients around the world guiding them about the right way to eat and work out.
My diet
Breakfast: Bread + eggs + cheese slice
Lunch: Ghee rice + paneer /soya/chicken + green veggies
Dinner: Chicken with rice/ pasta/roti and veggies
Pre-workout meal: Black coffee/ creatine
Post-workout meal: 30 gm whey protein
Workout
For fat loss, initially I followed a structured resistance plan.
Since my first phase of fat loss is long over, my aim is to gain some lean muscle mass.
I lift weights 5-6 days a week. I rarely do cardio.
I am currently eating approximately 2,000 calories per day and lifting regularly.
Lessons learned
A good diet wouldn't deprive you of carbs.
Once you learn to about quantified nutrition, you will need to simply follow portion sizes. This has helped me stay consistent.
Fitness is a 365-day job; not a 12-week programme.
Even after losing weight, I am still conscious of what I eat and am regular with my workout.
The thing is life isn't going to stop. Birthdays, anniversaries, festivals etc are a part of life.
If you can't manage your fitness and diet then you are doing something wrong.
