Tej Pratap storms out of RJD meet, says party leader abused him

The Rashtriya Janata Dal national executive meeting on Sunday witnessed a ruckus as RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son and Bihar cabinet minister Tej Pratap Yadav came out of the meeting fuming and called the party's national general secretary Shyam Rajak an agent of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

IMAGE: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav. Photograph: ANI Photo

RJD's National Executive meeting was being held at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi.

After leaving the meeting, Tej Pratap Yadav alleged that Shyam Rajak abused him as well as his sister who is also a minister in the Bihar cabinet.

He said Rajak should be removed from the party as he is an agent of the and RSS.

"Shyam Rajak abused me, my personal assistant and my sister today when I asked him about the meeting schedule. I have an audio recording and I will put it on my social media. Such BJP-RSS people should be thrown out of the organisation," Tej Pratap told reporters in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Rajak said a powerful person has all the right to say anything but being a Dalit he does not enjoy such privilege.

Speaking to ANI, Rajak said, "I want to say one thing that 'Samarth Ke Hot Na Koi Dosh Gosai'. A powerful person has the right to say whatever he wants.

"He is saying what he wants to say because he is powerful. I am from the Dalit community. I cannot say anything. A Dalit is a bonded labourer."

The two-day national executive meeting of RJD is being held in New Delhi.

Notably, the party's state president Jagdanand Singh has not attended the meeting.

Speculations are rife that ever since his son Sudhakar Singh resigned as Agriculture Minister from the Nitish Kumar cabinet, he has been upset with the top RJD leadership.

There is a buzz that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav may appoint a new state president on Monday, the second day of the national executive meeting.

The names of senior party members like Abdul Bari Siddiqui and Shyam Rajak are doing the rounds in political circles.