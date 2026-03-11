HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maharashtra Man Nabbed for Posing as Official and Defrauding Women

Maharashtra Man Nabbed for Posing as Official and Defrauding Women

2 Minutes Read

March 11, 2026 18:53 IST

A man from Beed, Maharashtra, has been arrested for posing as a government official and scamming women with promises of benefits under fake government schemes, using the money to fuel his alcohol addiction.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man in Beed, Maharashtra, was arrested for allegedly defrauding women by posing as a government official.
  • The accused promised benefits under government schemes, such as sewing machines and utensil kits, to lure victims.
  • He demanded transportation charges and directed victims to send money to QR codes of bars and paan stalls.
  • The scam was used to fund the accused's alcohol addiction, avoiding direct transfers to his personal account.

A man from Maharashtra's Beed district has been arrested for allegedly cheating several women by posing as a government official and promising them benefits under various government schemes, an official said on Wednesday.

Police said the accused, Gorakshanath Navnath Panhalkar, is heavily dependent on alcohol and would often ask his victims to send money to the QR codes of the bars where he was drinking.

 

Panhalkar (35), a resident of Nalwandi in Patoda taluka, would introduce himself as "Jadhav Saheb from the Social Welfare Department" and tell women that items like sewing machines, grain grinders and utensil kits had been sanctioned for them under government schemes.

He then demanded Rs 2,500 as transportation charges for delivering the kits, said the official.

A woman filed a complaint at the Amalner police station last month, saying Panhalkar had cheated her and four others. After working on several inputs, police arrested the accused from Jalna on Tuesday, the official said.

Modus Operandi

"Panhalkar cheated women to fund his alcohol addiction. To avoid suspicion, he never asked victims to transfer money directly to his personal account. Instead, he would urge them to send money to the QR codes of the bars where he was drinking or paan stalls," the official added.

