Tehran, Lebanon Hit By Israeli Bombs

Intense US-Israeli air strikes hit Tehran and other Iranian cities on the seventh day of the war, marking what Israel called a 'new phase' targeting regime infrastructure.

US B-2 bombers reportedly dropped bunker-buster penetrator bombs on deeply buried Iranian missile launchers, while explosions struck military sites, residential areas and locations near Tehran university.

Iranian officials said schools and civilian buildings were also hit.

More than 1,300 people have been killed, including at least 181 children, according to UNICEF.

US President Donald Trump warned Iran would be 'hit very hard' and said expanding targets inside the country was under consideration.

Key Points US-Israel air attacks intensified, striking Tehran and other Iranian cities.

Israel said strikes targeted 'regime infrastructure', marking a new operational phase of the conflict.

US B-2 bombers reportedly used bunker-buster penetrator bombs against deeply buried Iranian missile launch sites.

Iranian media reported hits on residential buildings, schools and a military academy in Tehran.

More than 1,300 people have been killed so far, including at least 181 children, according to UNICEF.

US B-2 Bombers Deploy Penetrator Bombs

IMAGE: Smoke rises following an explosion in Tehran, March 7, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

IMAGE: Smoke rises following an explosion in Tehran, March 7, 2026. Photograph: Naser Safarzadeh/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

IMAGE: Rubble lies after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, March 7, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Rubble lies after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: A man inspects damaged buildings after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, March 7, 2026, here and below. Photograph: Reuters

Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: A car drives past burned buildings after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, March 7, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: People inspect the damage where Israel's military carried out an airborne operation that dropped troops overnight in the town of Nabi Chit, Lebanon, March 7, 2026. Photograph: Mohammad Yassine/Reuters

IMAGE: A damaged site where Israel's military carried out an airborne operation that dropped troops overnight in the town of Nabi Chit, Lebanon, March 7, 2026. Photograph: Mohammad Yassine/Reuters

IMAGE: People inspect the damage where Israel's military carried out an airborne operation that dropped troops overnight in the town of Nabi Chit, Lebanon, March 7, 2026. Photograph: Mohammad Yassine/Reuters

IMAGE: A person holds bullet casings at the site where Israel's military carried out an airborne operation that dropped troops overnight in the town of Nabi Chit, Lebanon, March 7, 2026. Photograph: Mohammad Yassine/Reuters

IMAGE: A view of tents for displaced people inside a stadium in Beirut, March 7, 2026, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers look towards Lebanon, amid an escalation between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel, and amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, by the Israel-Lebanon border in northern Israel March 7, 2026. Photograph: Avi Ohayon/Reuter

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers stand next to military vehicles on the Israeli side of the border with Lebanon in northern Israel March 7, 2026. Photograph: Avi Ohayon/Reuters

IMAGE: Fire burns at the Hilton Hotel in Juffair, Bahrain, March 6, 2026, following an Iranian drone strike. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: A missile is intercepted amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: An Iranian missile with cluster munitions flies towards Israel, as seen from Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue personnel work at the scene following reported missiles launched from Iran in central Israel, March 6, 2026. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

IMAGE: Smoke billows after reported strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon, March 6, 2026. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

IMAGE: Gas prices are seen at a Shell station in Washington, DC, March 5, 2026 as the price of oil and gas has surged amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. Photograph: Ken Cedeno/Reuters

IMAGE: A drone view shows the Dome of the Rock on Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount as Muslim worshippers are no longer permitted to attend Friday prayers during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan following restrictions on gathering in large groups, in Jerusalem's Old City, March 6, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Rosenberg/Reuters

IMAGE: Foreign oil company personnel have their luggage inspected by security forces before departing Iraq through the Safwan border crossing toward Kuwait in Basra, Iraq, March 7, 2026. Photograph: Mohammed Aty/Reuters

IMAGE: A US B1 B bomber taxis after landing at the RAF Fairford airbase, which hosts United States Air Force personnel, in Fairford, Britain, March 7, 2026. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

IMAGE: A drone view shows damage at a compound housing offices and warehouses used by US firms Halliburton after a drone attack in Basra, Iraq, March 7, 2026. Photograph: Essam al-Sudani/Reuters

