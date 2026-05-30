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Home  » News » Three Teenagers Killed By Falling Tree Branch In Chhattisgarh

Three Teenagers Killed By Falling Tree Branch In Chhattisgarh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 30, 2026 23:02 IST

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A tragic incident in Chhattisgarh's Korba district resulted in the death of three teenagers after a tree branch fell on them during a severe thunderstorm.

Key Points

  • Three tribal teenagers died in Korba, Chhattisgarh, after being struck by a falling tree branch.
  • The incident occurred during a thunderstorm in Pahad Gaon village.
  • The teenagers were seeking shelter under a tree when the branch broke off.
  • Despite being rushed to the hospital, all three teenagers succumbed to their injuries.

Three tribal teenagers were killed after a large tree branch fell on them during a thunderstorm in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Saturday evening, police said.

Tragic Circumstances of the Incident

The incident occurred at around 6 pm in Pahad Gaon village under the Pali police station limits, a police official said.

 

As per the preliminary information, the weather changed abruptly amid the ongoing summer heat, and heavy rain and thunderstorm lashed the area.

Details of the Victims

Kamlesh Sai (18), Dinesh Tirkey (17) and Shivram Tekam (14) had taken shelter under a tree to escape the rain when a large branch broke off and fell on them, leaving all three critically injured, the official said.

Response and Aftermath

Villagers rushed them to the Community Health Centre in Pali, but one of them succumbed on the way to the hospital while another died during treatment at the health centre. The third youth, referred to Bilaspur, died on the way, the official said.

Police and administrative officials reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and initiated necessary legal procedures, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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