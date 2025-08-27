Now, Nikki Bhati's family accused of dowry harassment

In a fresh twist to the high-profile Greater Noida dowry death case, Nikki Bhati's sister-in-law, Meenakshi, has alleged that she was physically assaulted and humiliated by Nikki's family members over dowry demands.

IMAGE: Nikki and Kanchan Bhati. Photograph: Courtesy @kanchanbhati6668/Instagram

Meenakshi said she got married to Nikki's elder brother Rohit in 2016 and faced humiliation since day one.

She also claimed that Rohit, her mother-in-law, and both Nikki and Kanchan would physically assault her, and she was 'not allowed to keep a phone' or speak to anyone.

The statement has added a new dimension to the ongoing investigation into the suspected dowry death of Nikki Bhati, which sparked massive outrage over dowry deaths, harassment, and brutality meted out to women.

Speaking to reporters from her parents' home in Palla village in Dadri, 31-year-old Meenakshi alleged that she could "not live peacefully for a single day" at her in-laws' house.

"I stayed at my in-laws' place for just six months and then returned to my father's home. Since then, I have been living here," she said.

"They used to beat me and demand cash from me. My father gave them a Ciaz car and gold for a good wedding, but they did not accept it. They demanded a new Scorpio within a week and additional cash," she alleged.

"Both the sisters used to taunt me, saying Rohit did not like me and they would get him remarried," she said.

In 2020, after an alleged assault, a case was registered against Rohit and his family.

A village panchayat reportedly suggested returning Rs 35 lakh, which Meenakshi's family claimed to have spent on the wedding, to facilitate her remarriage or accepting her back as a daughter-in-law.

Meenakshi's mother supported her claims, saying, "She has been living here since shortly after her marriage. They did not like her and used to beat her. Rohit and his family tortured her."

She added they 'remained quiet because of society' but accepted their daughter back, hoping she would eventually be welcomed again into her marital home.

The intervention of Nikki's father-in-law, Satveer Singh, reportedly prevented the conflict from escalating at the time.

Singh is said to have assured Meenakshi's family that he would use his personal rapport with Nikki's father, Bhikhari Singh Payla, to resolve the dispute.

Nikki, 26, was found with severe burn injuries at her Sirsa village home on August 21 and later died en route to a Delhi hospital.

Her husband, Vipin Bhati, his parents, Satveer and Daya, and brother Rohit have been arrested for her alleged dowry death.

Vipin was shot in the leg by police on August 24 after allegedly attempting to escape custody.

The first information report (FIR) in the case, filed by Kanchan, alleges that Nikki was beaten, doused with a flammable liquid, and set ablaze by her in-laws following persistent dowry harassment.

Kanchan claimed their family had already given a Scorpio SUV, a motorcycle, and jewellery during Nikki's wedding in 2016, but were being pressured for Rs 36 lakh and a luxury car.

Police investigations have taken a new turn after the recovery of an inflammable substance from Nikki's room and fresh video clips, including one in which Daya is seen trying to separate Nikki and Vipin during a fight.

A video reportedly filmed by Kanchan shows a voice saying, 'Yeh kya kar liya (what have you done)', raising questions about the sequence of events.

A memo from the private hospital where Nikki was first admitted states she suffered burns in a gas cylinder explosion, while Vipin's cousin Devendra, who took her to the hospital, said she repeatedly asked for water and said she felt suffocated.

Meanwhile, Nikki and Kanchan's father, Bhikhari Singh, has demanded the 'harshest punishment' for Vipin and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene.

He rejected claims that social media activity by his daughters triggered the incident, saying he had helped them open a beauty parlour to support themselves.

Police have recorded about a dozen statements from both families and are examining multiple leads, including CCTV footage showing Vipin outside his home shortly before the incident.

They are also probing a separate assault case filed against Vipin last October by a 21-year-old woman from Anandpur village.

The FIR in Nikki's case has been registered under sections 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 61(2) (attempt to commit offences punishable with life imprisonment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.