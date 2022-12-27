News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Teachers to be deployed on Covid duty at Delhi Airport

Teachers to be deployed on Covid duty at Delhi Airport

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 27, 2022 10:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As Delhi schools are set to close for winter vacations, all teachers working in government schools will be deployed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to perform COVID-19 duty.

IMAGE: Passengers undergo thermal screening at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

As per the official announcement by Delhi government, the teachers will be deployed from December 31, 2022, until January 15, 2023, to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour is followed at Delhi Airport.

 

All the Delhi Schools will be closed for winter vacations from January 1 to 15, 2023.

With a sudden increase in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi, the central government has appealed to people to wear their masks and strictly follow safety norms in public places.

The Delhi government on Monday directed all public hospitals in the national capital to ramp up preparations and augment supplies in anticipation of rising infections in the coming days.

According to an official statement issued on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia chaired a review meeting with directors and medical superintendents of government hospitals.

He asked them to prepare for a rise in Covid cases in the near future.

Sisodia directed the hospital heads to take stock of Covid-preparedness and ensure that all requirements, in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Union health ministry, are met.

He also directed them to submit a compliance report to the Health department.

In India, four cases of Covid-19's new variant, BF.7, have been founded.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
COVID: 'India is safe for the present'
COVID: 'India is safe for the present'
CCMB boss: BF.7 won't be as severe in India because...
CCMB boss: BF.7 won't be as severe in India because...
Covid to grip the world, kill millions in 90 days: Doc
Covid to grip the world, kill millions in 90 days: Doc
Will The Real Arvind Kejriwal Stand Up?
Will The Real Arvind Kejriwal Stand Up?
Why Does Supreme Court Have Few Lady Judges?
Why Does Supreme Court Have Few Lady Judges?
Manufacturing firms outperform on the bourses in 2022
Manufacturing firms outperform on the bourses in 2022
Guj BSF man killed for protesting daughter's video
Guj BSF man killed for protesting daughter's video
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Here's what India doing to prevent China-like surge

Here's what India doing to prevent China-like surge

Mask Up, Covid Is Not Over Yet

Mask Up, Covid Is Not Over Yet

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances