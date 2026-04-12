School Teacher Dies After Being Hit by Lorry in Palghar

A school teacher tragically lost her life in a hit-and-run accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar, prompting a police investigation to find the fleeing driver.

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points A 40-year-old school teacher was fatally struck by a speeding lorry on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar.

The hit-and-run incident occurred in the Virar area as the teacher was crossing the road to reach a bus stop.

The lorry driver fled the scene after the accident, prompting a police investigation.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified driver and are actively working to locate the accused in the fatal hit-and-run.

A 40-year-old school teacher was killed after a speeding lorry hit her on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning in the Virar area.

Sweedal Gomes, a resident of the Vasai area, left for the Zilla Parishad school at Tilher in the morning and was crossing the road near Shirsad Naka to reach a bus stop when a lorry hit her from behind, a police official said.

The woman died on the spot. The lorry driver fled the spot with the vehicle following the accident, he said.

After being alerted, personnel from Mandovi police station rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a government hospital for a post-mortem.

The police have registered a case against the unidentified driver and efforts are underway to trace the accused, the official said.