Truck Driver Attacked After Key Dispute at Palghar Hotel

A truck driver suffered serious injuries after being allegedly assaulted at a hotel in Palghar, Maharashtra, following a dispute over a misplaced truck key, prompting a police investigation and the detention of two hotel managers.

Key Points A truck driver was seriously injured after an alleged assault at a hotel in Palghar following a dispute over a truck key.

The incident occurred at Jai Ambe Hotel on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, leading to a police investigation.

The truck driver, Danish Khan, sustained serious injuries and is receiving treatment at a private hospital.

Two hotel managers, Manoj Singh and Dinesh Singh, have been detained in connection with the assault.

A 30-year-old truck driver was seriously injured after being allegedly assaulted following a dispute at a hotel along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening at Jai Ambe Hotel in the Wada Khadkona area, within the jurisdiction of Manor police station, he said.

Truck driver Danish Khan had stopped at the hotel for lunch. After leaving the premises, he realised that he had forgotten his truck key inside and returned to retrieve it, the official said.

Details of the Assault

"A minor dispute over the key escalated into a physical altercation. The driver was allegedly assaulted by some persons present at the hotel. There are also allegations that petrol was poured on him during the attack," the official said.

Khan sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Manor, where he is currently undergoing treatment, police said.

Police Investigation Underway

Two hotel managers, identified as Manoj Singh and Dinesh Singh, have been detained, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.