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Chandigarh School Teacher Faces Harassment Allegations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 21, 2026 16:57 IST

A male teacher at a Chandigarh government school is under investigation after more than 20 female staff members filed a harassment complaint, alleging a hostile work environment.

Key Points

  • Over 20 female staff members in a Chandigarh government school have filed a harassment complaint against a male teacher.
  • The complaint alleges the teacher created a hostile and unsafe work environment, including instances of aggression and intimidation.
  • The complaint was lodged under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.
  • An internal complaints committee report was inconclusive, leading to a district-level committee inquiry.
  • Complainants threaten to approach the police if immediate action is not taken against the accused teacher.

More than 20 female staffers of a government school here have lodged a harassment complaint against a male teacher, and accused him of creating a hostile work environment.

A government official said a probe is underway in the matter.

 

The women lodged a complaint under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH).

The complaint was lodged with the Internal Complaints Committee of the senior secondary school.

Allegations Of Hostile Work Environment

In the complaint, the women accused their male colleague of creating a hostile, unsafe, and humiliating work environment.

The teacher has a documented pattern of aggression, frequent altercations with employees, shouting, threatening conduct, and repeated acts of workplace intimidation, the complaint read.

The women cited an incident in February, when the teacher allegedly shouted aggressively, moving uncomfortably close to them in an intimidating manner and passing threatening remarks.

Demands For Immediate Action

"We demand that this complaint be immediately registered and placed before the Internal Complaints Committee for prompt inquiry as mandated by law, interim protective measures must be implemented without delay to ensure the safety and dignity of the complainants," it said.

The complainants said that if an action is not taken against the teacher, they will approach the police.

Investigation Underway

School Education director Nitish Singla said the ICC report was not conclusive.

"The internal complaints committee gave its report, but it was not conclusive. There is another committee at the district level. I referred the matter to that committee, and they are conducting an enquiry, and they will submit a report. We are hearing both sides," Singla told PTI on the phone.

The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, aims to protect women from sexual harassment in the workplace and provides a mechanism for redressal of complaints. Under the Act, organisations are required to establish internal complaints committees to handle such cases. These committees are responsible for conducting inquiries and recommending appropriate action.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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