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TCS Denies Misconduct Claims At Nashik Unit Amid Probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 17, 2026 20:57 IST

Amid a police probe, TCS denies receiving internal complaints of religious conversion and sexual misconduct at its Nashik unit, launching an internal investigation with external oversight.

Key Points

  • TCS denies receiving complaints of religious conversion or sexual misconduct at its Nashik unit through internal channels.
  • A preliminary review of TCS systems and records found no evidence of the alleged complaints.
  • TCS has formed an oversight panel chaired by Keki Mistry to review the internal investigation.
  • Deloitte and Trilegal have been engaged as independent counsel for the internal probe into the allegations.
  • TCS clarifies that Nida Khan, named in the police case, is a process associate and not an HR manager.

Amid the police probe into allegations of religious conversion and sexual misconduct at its Nashik unit, TCS on Friday said that it had not received any complaints through its internal channels on the matter.

According to a preliminary probe, the company was not in receipt of any complaints, as being alleged, a statement said.

 

TCS Internal Investigation and Oversight

"A preliminary review of the systems and records pertaining to the Nashik unit indicates that we have not received any complaints of the nature that are being alleged on either our ethics or POSH (prevention of sexual harassment) channels," it said.

The country's largest IT services company also announced an oversight panel and engagement of external entities in its internal probe.

Finance industry veteran Keki Mistry, an independent director on the company board, will be chairing the oversight committee, as per the statement.

External Counsel and Employee Clarification

The report of the internal investigation led by chief operating officer Aarthi Subramanian will be presented to the Oversight committee for review and implementation of any recommendations, it added.

It also announced that the services of Deloitte, a consultancy, and Trilegal, a law firm, have been engaged to act as independent counsel to the internal probe.

Meanwhile, the company clarified that Nida Khan, one of the employees named as an accused in the police case, is not an HR manager as being referred to in some reports, but a process associate and never held any leadership role.

Commitment to Employee Welfare

The Nashik unit continues to operate and serve clients, TCS said, denying reports of it being shut down.

"TCS holds itself to the highest standards of employee welfare and institutional conduct. We remain fully committed to the safety, dignity, and well-being of every employee," the statement said.

TCS said it has a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct, and is focused on supporting employees and ensuring a safe and respectful workplace across all locations.

It continues to extend full cooperation to the law enforcement agencies so that the matter is investigated thoroughly, transparently and brought to a rightful conclusion, the statement said.

Under Indian law, allegations of religious conversion can fall under various sections depending on the specifics, potentially including those related to disturbing religious harmony. The police investigation will likely involve gathering evidence, questioning witnesses, and potentially filing charges based on their findings. TCS, as a major employer, will face scrutiny regarding its workplace policies and response to these allegations.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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