Tata Sons Launches Probe into 'Gravely Concerning' TCS Nashik Allegations

Tata Sons initiates a comprehensive investigation into disturbing allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion at its TCS Nashik branch, underscoring its commitment to employee safety and a zero-tolerance policy.

IMAGE: Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran expresses serious concern over allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion at TCS Nashik.

A thorough investigation is underway, led by TCS's Chief Operating Officer, to determine the facts and identify those responsible.

TCS affirms its zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion, with action already taken against accused employees.

Police have arrested seven people, including the company's HR manager, following complaints from eight female employees.

Tata Sons commits to stringent action against those found guilty and implementing corrective measures to prevent future incidents of employee misconduct.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Monday termed allegations at TCS Nashik as "gravely concerning and anguishing", and announced an investigation into the matter under a senior executive.

"The complaints and allegations emerging from the Nashik branch of Tata Consultancy Services have been gravely concerning and anguishing," Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

He also announced that a thorough investigation is underway under TCS' Chief Operating Officer Arathi Subramanian to establish the facts and identify individuals responsible for the situation.

There have been allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion by eight female employees at the multinational company's office in Maharashtra's Nashik.

"This incident is being treated with utmost seriousness. Action has already been initiated against the accused employees, and the company is extending its full cooperation to the ongoing investigations," Chandrasekaran, who was leading TCS as its chief executive and managing director before his appointment as the group chairman, said.

He added that the salts-to-software group maintains a "zero-tolerance policy" towards any form of coercion or misconduct by its employees.

Appropriate and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty in the investigation, he said, adding that process improvements or other corrective measures will be promptly implemented and strictly enforced.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Last week, police formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the complaints lodged by eight employees, who claimed that senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, and the human resources department turned a deaf ear to their complaints.

Police have since arrested seven people, including the company's female HR manager.

TCS's Response and Commitment

In its first comments, TCS had on Sunday affirmed its commitment on zero tolerance in cases of harassment and informed that staff members have been suspended.

"TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form. We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and well-being of our employees at the workplace. As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action," it had said.