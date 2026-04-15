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TCS HR, AGM ignored 70 messages of harassment

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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Last updated on: April 15, 2026 16:37 IST

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An investigation into the TCS Nashik harassment case reveals the HR manager allegedly attempted to cover up complaints and protect the accused, prompting a deeper probe into potential collusion and policy violations.

TCS

Photograph: @TCS/X

Key Points

  • TCS Nashik HR Manager, Nida Khan, is accused of suppressing harassment complaints and shielding the accused.
  • Police investigation uncovered suspicious communications and potential financial transactions among the accused TCS employees.
  • The HR manager allegedly discouraged victims from pursuing the matter, despite being on the POSH Committee.
  • A total of nine cases have been registered, including allegations of harassment, torture, and forced religious conversion at TCS Nashik.
  • TCS has a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment, and a thorough investigation is underway, led by the company's COO.

The accused in the Nashik harassment case at TCS had allegedly ignored repeated complaints by victims, failing to forward them to higher-ups in the company, the Special Investigating Team probing the case said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the HR Manager Nida Khan is the alleged 'mastermind' who tried to suppress the complaint and allegedly shield the accused.

During the investigation, Police officials recovered approximately 78 'suspicious' call records, emails and chats exchanged between the accused. The police have found evidence of potential financial transactions too.

 

According to police, the HR manager repeatedly told the victims to drop the matter, and failed to take any concrete steps despite being a member of the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Committee in the office.

Meanwhile, police sources said that the Assistant General Manager at the TCS Nashik branch, allegedly was in contact with a third accused Danish Shaikh even after a case was registered, making a call to Shaikh prior to the arrest.

The Special Investigation Team formed to probe the alleged harassment of women employees at TCS Nashik branch is also looking at the possibility of "collusion" between the accused, after analysing the call and email records.

Total nine cases have been registered regarding the case.

A total of nine complaints, including one man has come forward with allegations of harassment, torture and forced religious conversion.

Seven employees of Tata Consultancy Services , including six men and a woman, have been arrested so far. Another female employee is absconding, according to investigators.

Earlier this week, the police formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the complaints lodged by eight female employees, who claimed that senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, and the human resources department ignored their complaints.

The arrested staffers, who have since been suspended, have been identified as Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Aftab Ansari, and the female operations manager, police said.

TCS on Sunday said that the firm has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, confirming the suspension of employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at its Nashik office.

On Monday, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran termed sexual harassment as "gravely concerning and anguishing", and announced that a thorough investigation is underway under TCS's Chief Operating Officer Arathi Subramanian to establish the facts and identify individuals responsible for the situation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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