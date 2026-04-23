Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Phase I: Touch And Go Seats

Polling for the Tamil Nadu elections will take place on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Of the 294 assembly seats, 152 seats in West Bengal will go to the polls in the first phase on Thursday.

IMAGE: Polling officers carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) while proceeding towards polling booths from the EVM distribution centre ahead of the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections in Darjeeling, April 22, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Data from the 2021 elections highlights multiple seats in both Tamil Nadu and West Bengal where victory margins were less than one percent.

17 seats in the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu had a victory margin of less than 1%.

12 seats in the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal had a victory margin of less than 1%.

Tamil Nadu: Touch And Go Seats

According to data available from the Election Commission of India, 17 seats in the 2021 assembly elections had a victory margin of less than 1%.

Of this, the Thiyagarayanagar seat was won by J Karunanithi of the DMK defeating the AIADMK's B Sathiyanaarayanan by 147 votes.

The Rasipuram seat was won by the DMK's M Mathiventhan defeating Dr V Saroja of the AIADMK RJD by a margin of 0.99 per cent votes.

West Bengal: Touch And Go Seats

According to data available from the Election Commission of India, 12 seats in the 2021 assembly elections had a victory margin of less than 1%.

Of this, the Dinhata seat was won by the BJP's Nisith Pramanik defeating the Trinamool Congress' Udayan Guha by a margin of 57 votes.

The Tapan seat was won by the BJP's Budhrai Tudu defeating Kalpana Kisku of the Trinamool Congress by a margin of 0.88 per cent votes.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff