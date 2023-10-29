News
Rediff.com  » News » DRI busts drug unit in Maha city, seizes drugs worth Rs 160 cr

DRI busts drug unit in Maha city, seizes drugs worth Rs 160 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 29, 2023 23:48 IST
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has busted a drug manufacturing factory in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra and seized 107 litres of liquid mephedrone worth Rs 160 crore, an official said on Sunday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Search of two premises of a firm called Apex Medichem Private Limited on Saturday led to the seizures, he said.

 

The raid is follow-up action in a probe that began after the DRI's Pune unit and Ahmedbad Crime Branch from neighbouring Gujarat raided a factory on October 20 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and had seized mephedrone, ketamine and cocaine worth Rs 250 crore in the illicit market.

"The operation by DRI puts the spotlight on increasing use of synthetic drugs and misuse of industrial units in manufacturing of these drugs. The operation also highlights the importance of inter-agency cooperation in tackling the menace of narcotics in the country. Further investigation in the case under NDPS Act provisions is underway," the official added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
250 kg of hashish washes up on Maha beaches in 6 days
Police seize Rs 362 cr worth of heroin near Mumbai
'Drug crime is the most serious crime India is facing'
Kuldeep delivers ball of the World Cup 2023
Livingstone fires back: 'No dressing room drama'
Raj police nab suspected spy for sharing info with ISI
England's title defense fade; eye Champions Trophy
