HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Former CM, Jayalalithaa confidant Panneerselvam joins DMK

Former CM, Jayalalithaa confidant Panneerselvam joins DMK

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 27, 2026 11:10 IST

x

In a significant political development, former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam has joined the DMK, signaling a potential shift in the state's political dynamics.

Panneerselvam joins DMK

IMAGE: Former Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam joined the DMK in presence of Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief M K Stalin. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Former CM O Panneerselvam joins the DMK after being expelled from the AIADMK in 2022.
  • The move marks a significant political shift in Tamil Nadu, impacting the state's political landscape.
  • Panneerselvam, a former confidant of J Jayalalithaa, struggled for three years to rejoin the AIADMK before joining the DMK.
  • OPS joined the DMK in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, along with his supporters.

Three-time All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who was expelled from the party in 2022, on Friday joined the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Panneerselvam, a trusted confidant of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, after unsuccessfully struggling for over 3 years to join his parent outfit again, joined the DMK.

 

OPS joined the DMK along with his supporters.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sasikala announces new party ahead of Tamil Nadu polls
Sasikala announces new party ahead of Tamil Nadu polls
TN releases final voter list after deleting 97 lakh names
TN releases final voter list after deleting 97 lakh names
What Is DMK's Plan To Counter Vijay?
What Is DMK's Plan To Counter Vijay?
Disruptor Or Decider? What Will Vijay Choose?
Disruptor Or Decider? What Will Vijay Choose?
Vijay's Political Ambitions Need Tough Resolve
Vijay's Political Ambitions Need Tough Resolve

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 2

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 3

Mango Sticky Rice Rolls: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Kham River: A model of revival through public participation3:57

Kham River: A model of revival through public participation

Indian Army Western Command Showcases Operational Readiness19:57

Indian Army Western Command Showcases Operational Readiness

Netanyahu's 'secret' whisper to PM Modi after Joint Statement goes viral 0:19

Netanyahu's 'secret' whisper to PM Modi after Joint...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO