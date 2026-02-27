Former CM, Jayalalithaa confidant Panneerselvam joins DMK

In a significant political development, former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam has joined the DMK, signaling a potential shift in the state's political dynamics.

IMAGE: Former Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam joined the DMK in presence of Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief M K Stalin. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Former CM O Panneerselvam joins the DMK after being expelled from the AIADMK in 2022.

The move marks a significant political shift in Tamil Nadu, impacting the state's political landscape.

Panneerselvam, a former confidant of J Jayalalithaa, struggled for three years to rejoin the AIADMK before joining the DMK.

OPS joined the DMK in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, along with his supporters.

Three-time All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who was expelled from the party in 2022, on Friday joined the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Panneerselvam, a trusted confidant of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, after unsuccessfully struggling for over 3 years to join his parent outfit again, joined the DMK.

