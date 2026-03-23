Talking with 'a top person' in Iran, not new supreme leader: Trump

About the identity of the interlocutor, Trump described the individual as "a top person," further explaining the current state of the Iranian hierarchy following recent military operations.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump gestures as he steps from Air Force One upon his arrival in West Palm Beach, Florida, on March 20, 2026. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Monday revealed that the United States is currently engaged in high-level discussions with a "top person" within the Iranian leadership in an effort to secure a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Key Points Trump described the individual as "a top person," further explaining the current state of the Iranian hierarchy following recent military operations.

The President confirmed that his envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, have been central to these talks, though the specific Iranian official remains unidentified.

Expressing a lack of recognition for the new cleric's authority, he remarked, "I don't consider him really the leader.".

Speaking to reporters in Florida, the President clarified that these negotiations do not involve the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

When asked about the identity of the interlocutor, Trump described the individual as "a top person," further explaining the current state of the Iranian hierarchy following recent military operations.

"Don't forget: We've wiped out the leadership phase one, phase two, and largely phase three. But we're dealing with a man who I believe is the most respected and the leader. You know it's a little tough; they've wiped out, we've wiped out everybody," Trump noted.

The President confirmed that his envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, have been central to these talks, though the specific Iranian official remains unidentified.

Addressing the absence of the Supreme Leader from the process, Trump stated, "No, not the Supreme Leader," adding that "we have not heard from the son. Every once in a while you'll see a statement made, but we don't know if he's living."

Expressing a lack of recognition for the new cleric's authority, he remarked, "I don't consider him really the leader."

Parallel to these diplomatic efforts, the President addressed the easing of sanctions on certain Iranian oil stockpiles, characterising the move as a strategic necessity for global energy markets rather than a military concession.

"I just want to have as much oil in the system as possible," he explained, dismissing concerns that the move would impact the battlefield.

"Any small amount of money that Iran gets won't have any difference in this war. But I want to have the system be lubricated," the President added, suggesting that "it's very hard, very hard for them to get" any substantial revenue from the oil under current conditions.

Despite the focus on de-escalation, Trump indicated that he would still pursue $200 billion in Pentagon funding, citing the volatile nature of global politics.

"It's nice to have, it's always nice to have, it's a very inflamed world," he said, while claiming that "largely the Democrats inflame it."

Reports suggest the White House may formally request these funds from Congress in the coming weeks, though the proposal faces significant hurdles among Republican leaders who are seeking more comprehensive details before committing to further war funding.

Earlier on Monday, the President struck an optimistic tone on social media, noting that both nations "have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East."

He confirmed that "major points of agreement" had been reached during late-night sessions involving his top envoys.

Reflecting on the progress of the talks, which he claimed were initiated by Tehran, Trump said, "They went, I would say, perfectly."

He suggested that if the momentum continues, "it'll end that, that problem, that conflict, and I think it'll end it very, very substantially."

The President indicated that a deal is highly desired by both sides, with further telephonic discussions scheduled for Monday, followed by a face-to-face meeting "very, very soon."

Outlining a critical five-day window for the negotiations, Trump said, "We're doing a five-day period, we'll see how that goes. That if it goes well we're going to end up with settling this. Otherwise, we just keep bombing our little hearts out."

Any final agreement, he emphasised, would hinge on strict nuclear non-proliferation, stating, "We want to see no nuclear bomb, no nuclear weapon."

He also noted that the US intends to take control of Iran's enriched materials, referring to it as "the nuclear dust," and asserting, "We're gonna want that. And I think we're gonna get that. We've agreed to that."