Iran warns US-Israel of prolonged conflict

A spokesperson for the Central Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters said that Iran's armed forces are prepared to intensify their response if aggression continues.

IMAGE: A woman stands inside a destroyed building in Tehran, on March 21, 2026. Photograph: Alaa Al-Marjani/Reuters

Key Points Iran warns of stronger retaliation if US-Israel target its infrastructure.

Tehran says conflict will continue until 'aggressors' are removed.

Iran highlights strategic control over Strait of Hormuz.

Remarks follow US-Israel strike on Natanz nuclear facility.

Ongoing conflict continues to disrupt global energy markets.

Iran on Saturday issued a strong warning to the United States and Israel, stating that any attack on its infrastructure would be met with more extensive retaliatory strikes amid the escalating conflict in the region, Iranian state media Tasnim News Agency reported.

A spokesperson for the Central Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters said that Iran's armed forces are prepared to intensify their response if aggression continues.

"Strike our infrastructure, and we will strike more important and numerous infrastructure of yours. We remain powerful and will remain powerful by the permission of God," the spokesperson said, as quoted by Tasnim News Agency, underlining Iran's readiness to escalate its military response.

He further stated that Iran is not only defending itself but also acting in the interest of regional security and the broader Muslim world.

"Iran is fighting not only in defence of itself but also for the security of the region and Muslims," the spokesperson added.

Iran asserts strength in Strait of Hormuz

The Central Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters is Iran's highest operational command unit, coordinating operations between the Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Highlighting strategic waterways, the spokesperson asserted Iran's strength in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy transit route, signalling its importance in the ongoing conflict.

The spokesperson further warned of a prolonged conflict, stating that resistance remains the key strategy against adversaries.

"Iran is showing strength in the Strait of Hormuz. We have learned the path to your defeat, and it is resistance. The enemies know that continuing the war will bring further destruction upon their bases, which will not be rebuildable," he said.

Conflict would persist until threats eliminated: Iran

Reaffirming Iran's stance, the spokesperson said the conflict would persist until threats against the country are eliminated.

"This war will continue until the option of aggression against this land is removed from the agenda of the aggressors," he said, adding that Iran's armed forces would expand the scope of their response in the event of further attacks.

The remarks come after the United States and Israel jointly launched an attack on Iran's key uranium-enrichment facility in Natanz, as reported by Tasnim News Agency.

The strike targeted the Natanz nuclear facility, one of Iran's most significant nuclear sites. However, no radioactive leaks have been detected following the attack, and residents living near the facility are not at risk.

The development comes amid escalating tensions that began on February 28 with the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint US-Israeli strikes.

Iran subsequently retaliated by targeting Israeli and US assets across the region, disrupting waterways and impacting global energy markets.

Due to the ongoing conflict, Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global energy supplies.

Following the death of Ali Khamenei, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.