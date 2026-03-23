Trump's rollback: No strikes against Iran's power plants for 5 days

US President Donald Trump has pushed back his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, stating that the United States will delay any potential strikes on power plants for five days.

IMAGE: A satellite image shows a closer view of the Natanz Nuclear Facility, on March 2, 2026. Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Vantor/Handout via Reuters

He shared the update on Monday via his Truth Social platform, just hours before the original deadline was set to expire.

In a message written in all capital letters, Trump said that the US and Iran have been engaged in "very good and productive conversations,' which he believes could lead to "a complete and total resolution' of the conflict.

Trump added that discussions will continue throughout the week, though he did not provide specific details about the diplomatic efforts. Iran has not yet confirmed that any such talks have taken place.

In a statement released on his social media platform, Trump wrote: "I am pleased to report that the United States of America and the country of Iran have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East. Based on the tenor and tone of these in-depth, detailed and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of Defense to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions."